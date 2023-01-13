Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
sciencealert.com
Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice
Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
Scientist Finding Osiris’ Tomb In the River Nile Seems to be In-Line With Egyptian Prophecy
For all our sakes in 2023… just put it back.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A recent study in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
Comparing black people to monkeys has a long, dark simian history
Animalisation remains a malicious and effective form of dehumanisation. Simianisation is a version of this strategy, which historically manifested a lethal combination of sexism and racism.
Exotic ingredients of ‘prehistoric omelet’ found beside an ancient fire pit in Israel
The ostrich eggs could be 7,500 years old, experts say.
Ancient Egyptian Tomb Reveals Surprising Find of Buried Crocodile Heads
Bust of Sobek, the Egyptian Crocodile headed god believed to be a symbol of fertility and military might.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The discovery of nine crocodile heads buried in an ancient Egyptian tomb has left archaeologists scratching their heads. The remains were found by a team from the University of Warsaw's Center of Mediterranean Archaeology during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, a burial site in Upper Egypt. The heads were discovered in two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt's New Kingdom, a period spanning from the 16th century BCE to the 11th century BCE.
ancientpages.com
More Greek Gods’ Heads And A Life-Sized Statue Of A Man Unearthed In The Ancient City Of Aizanoi
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Undoubtedly, ancient Greek Gods and Goddesses were highly significant in the ancient city of Aizanoi. During previous excavations, archaeologists discovered the statue heads of Aphrodite, the mythological goddess of love and beauty, and Dionysus, the god of wine, in Aizanoi, a city dating back to 3,000 B.C.
Norway reveals Roman-era stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Norway is about to display an ancient rune stone found in the east of the country dating back as much as 2,000 years that is providing the missing pieces to the puzzle of the origins of writing in northern Europe
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
Study: Researchers discover ancient weapons made from human bones
Once upon a time, a long time ago, the face of the European continent was not as we see it today. Britain was very closely linked with the European landmass. Over a thousand years, this connection was severed, and now we see modern Europe like today. However, recently, several ancient artefacts from back then have been discovered that tell a lot about the people who dwelled in those lands during the stone age.
Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention
Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
50,000-year-old stone tools were made by monkeys, not ancient humans, discover experts
This finding proposes the theory that the American population would have been much older, possibly between 20,000 and 50,000 years before the present.
labroots.com
Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago
The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
Works by Hitchcock and Arthur Conan Doyle—and an Early Inspiration for Star Wars—Are Now Part of the Public Domain
And Mickey Mouse could be next.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Incredible Story Of Igbo Landing, When West African Captives Drowned Themselves To Avoid Being Enslaved
During the Igbo Landing of 1803, approximately 75 captives from present-day Nigeria died by mass suicide in Georgia's Dunbar Creek rather than face a life in chains. For hundreds of years, enslaved people from Africa were kidnapped, crammed onto slave ships, and whisked to the Americas. But in 1803, 75 Igbo and other West African people from modern-day Nigeria fought back in a remarkable event known as Igbo Landing.
Mental_Floss
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0