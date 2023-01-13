ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

sciencealert.com

Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds

Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
DOPE Quick Reads

A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice

Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A recent study in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Prateek Dasgupta

Ancient Egyptian Tomb Reveals Surprising Find of Buried Crocodile Heads

Bust of Sobek, the Egyptian Crocodile headed god believed to be a symbol of fertility and military might.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The discovery of nine crocodile heads buried in an ancient Egyptian tomb has left archaeologists scratching their heads. The remains were found by a team from the University of Warsaw's Center of Mediterranean Archaeology during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, a burial site in Upper Egypt. The heads were discovered in two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt's New Kingdom, a period spanning from the 16th century BCE to the 11th century BCE.
ARTnews

2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey

Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Researchers discover ancient weapons made from human bones

Once upon a time, a long time ago, the face of the European continent was not as we see it today. Britain was very closely linked with the European landmass. Over a thousand years, this connection was severed, and now we see modern Europe like today. However, recently, several ancient artefacts from back then have been discovered that tell a lot about the people who dwelled in those lands during the stone age.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention

Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
Good News Network

‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story

In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
labroots.com

Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago

The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Incredible Story Of Igbo Landing, When West African Captives Drowned Themselves To Avoid Being Enslaved

During the Igbo Landing of 1803, approximately 75 captives from present-day Nigeria died by mass suicide in Georgia's Dunbar Creek rather than face a life in chains. For hundreds of years, enslaved people from Africa were kidnapped, crammed onto slave ships, and whisked to the Americas. But in 1803, 75 Igbo and other West African people from modern-day Nigeria fought back in a remarkable event known as Igbo Landing.
Mental_Floss

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

