Florida State

Florida Players: Mega Millions Jackpot Now At $1.35 Billion, Second-Largest In History

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbFzS_0kE7s8wg00 Mega Millions Jackpot

The MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot has rolled 24 times since the October 18, 2022, drawing, resulting in a $1.35 billion jackpot for tonight’s drawing! If won, it would be the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Florida players have the chance to become the state’s fourth MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winner by purchasing a $2 ticket at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $724.6 million.

In the news: Florida Man Takes Cash Option Of $820,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Win

Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

This series of MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rollovers has generated more than $60.9 million for education in Florida.

MEGA MILLIONS jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25).

The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. In this series of rollovers, there have been more than 2.9 million Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners, winning more than $31.4 million in prizes.

FLORIDA STATE
