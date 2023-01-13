Read full article on original website
Man convicted in funeral home shooting sentenced to 34 years
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Chesterfield man who was convicted in relation to an attempted shooting at a funeral home was sentenced Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Bradley E. Duncan, 57, was sentenced to a total of 34 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He received 15 years for first-degree domestic assault, another 15 The post Man convicted in funeral home shooting sentenced to 34 years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was arrested and charged Saturday after he was accused of assaulting a woman he had allegedly been in a relationship with. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed-criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held The post Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Trucker sentenced to probation for crash that killed Moniteau County man
A northeast Missouri over-the-road trucker is sentenced to probation on a manslaughter charge involving the death of a Moniteau County man. Joseph Harrington, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.
kwos.com
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide
A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
KOMU
Columbia woman accused of stabbing man, burning his body pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday after she "refused" to show up for a scheduled arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal...
KOMU
Former Phi Gamma Delta member charged with hazing pushes for out-of-county jury
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing, made an appearance at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday. This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
St Robert man charged with murder
Charges have been filed in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in St Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 16-thousand block of Hobo Lane to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area. The victim Robin Keppel was transported to an area hospital and died from his injury. Shortly after the shooting, 31 year old Tyron Spence-Bey of St. Robert was arrested. Today he was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bey is being held with a bond of one million dollars cash or surety.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
KOMU
Scammer impersonates Boone County Sheriff's Office, asks residents for up to $800
COLUMBIA − A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name. According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the...
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
kjluradio.com
Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County
Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
kjluradio.com
Mexico man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old runaway
An Audrain County is facing a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He’ll be sentenced April 12.
