Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
Jeremy Renner 911 Call: Neighbor Tells Operator ‘There’s A Lot Of Blood’ & Begs For Help ‘Immediately’
The 911 call from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident showed that his neighbor urged the dispatcher to send help quickly. Entertainment Tonight received the audio from the call and said that the actor’s neighbor described Jeremy’s injuries after being crushed by the 14,000-pound snowplow and said that he was in “rough shape.”
