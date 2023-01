LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Four days after traveling to the Patriot League's first-place team, the Bucknell men's basketball squad is now faced with taking on the league's second-place team, also on the road. The Bison pay a visit to historic West Point on Wednesday evening to face a red-hot Army team that has won six of its last seven games.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO