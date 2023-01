Central Florida market director LaShawn Bates has seen a few seasons of economic turbulence. She weathered them at pivotal points in her commercial real estate career. Bates switched from the debt and equity side of real estate to investment sales during the 2008 recession at Cushman and Wakefield. Then she was hired at real estate firm JLL as a Central Florida market director in Tampa a few months before the pandemic hit. Now she’s bracing herself for another potential recession.

