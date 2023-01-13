ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

Monday NKY HS roundup: Highlands girls beat Walton-Verona for second time this year

The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (13-6) may be sneaking in under the radar to an extent compared to other teams in the 9th Region. But the bottom line is the Bluebirds are performing near their standards following a 66-55 home win over the Walton-Verona Bearcats (7-10). Highlands built a 13-point lead in the first half and the lead stayed in the nine to 13-point range the rest of the way in its second win over Walton-Verona this year. The Bluebirds have won five of their last six games including a convincing 64-37 win at Newport Central Catholic.
WALTON, KY
linknky.com

NKU men rebound on road, Oakland Hands NKU women second straight loss

NKU (11-8, 6-2) hit 12 three-pointers, won the rebounding battle 38-27 and forced 15 Green Bay (2-17, 1-7) turnovers in the 21-point victory. Marques Warrick led the attack with 21 points in just 27 minutes of play, continuing to climb up the all-time NKU scoring list, passing Dan Fleming for 18th all time with 1,293 points. Chris Brandon added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. Sam Vinson was also in double figures with 13 points, also adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKY Chamber to host National Civics Bee competition

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been tapped to host the 2023 National Civics Bee. The competition is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities, per a release from the Chamber. As one of six local chambers in Kentucky...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours

Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of? What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Boone County Public Library to host plant-based cooking class

If you have ever wanted to uncover ways to make plant-based eating more tasty and fun, the Boone County Public Library has a class for you. Join Rosamond Finley, Northern Kentucky plant-based homemaker, Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls (NKY’s first Vegan food truck) and Helen Varela, Nutritional Coach utilizing FASTerWay to Fat Loss to learn their tips and tricks.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Push for a bike friendly city reaches Covington Commissioners

The push to create bike friendly communities in both Covington and Newport continues as the Devou Good Foundation presents a plan to Covington Commissioners. Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation is the driving force behind the plan. The Devou Good Foundation, in partnership with Tri-State Trails, will present a...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Court docs reveal details of hit-and-run that killed Gloria San Miguel

As the cities of Newport and Covington prepare to approve an agreement to create a Bicycle Transportation Plan with Tri-State Trails at Tuesday night’s Covington caucus meeting, court documents reveal more details about the investigation into the August death of Gloria San Miguel. Work to make Covington more pedestrian...
NEWPORT, KY

