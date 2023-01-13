Read full article on original website
Highlands-CovCath basketball game moved to Holmes; proceeds benefit CovCath student battling cancer
Covington Catholic Director of Athletics Tony Bacigalupo pointed out that even though the Covington Catholic Colonels and Highlands Bluebirds will be playing a game on the court, those two teams and the host Holmes Bulldogs are on the same team in the game of life. That life is for Covington...
Monday NKY HS roundup: Highlands girls beat Walton-Verona for second time this year
The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (13-6) may be sneaking in under the radar to an extent compared to other teams in the 9th Region. But the bottom line is the Bluebirds are performing near their standards following a 66-55 home win over the Walton-Verona Bearcats (7-10). Highlands built a 13-point lead in the first half and the lead stayed in the nine to 13-point range the rest of the way in its second win over Walton-Verona this year. The Bluebirds have won five of their last six games including a convincing 64-37 win at Newport Central Catholic.
Meyer takes them higher: Holy Cross wins back-to-back 9th Region All “A” titles
The message was pretty simple from Holy Cross coach Casey Sorrell to senior guard Jacob Meyer. “Go win us the game,” Sorrell said with 16 seconds remaining in the timeout huddle and the game knotted at 72. Meyer responded as he did all night, knifing through five Newport defenders,...
NKU men rebound on road, Oakland Hands NKU women second straight loss
NKU (11-8, 6-2) hit 12 three-pointers, won the rebounding battle 38-27 and forced 15 Green Bay (2-17, 1-7) turnovers in the 21-point victory. Marques Warrick led the attack with 21 points in just 27 minutes of play, continuing to climb up the all-time NKU scoring list, passing Dan Fleming for 18th all time with 1,293 points. Chris Brandon added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. Sam Vinson was also in double figures with 13 points, also adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
NKY Chamber to host National Civics Bee competition
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been tapped to host the 2023 National Civics Bee. The competition is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities, per a release from the Chamber. As one of six local chambers in Kentucky...
Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road
Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours
Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of? What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
Bike lane advocates show support at Covington meeting — a week too early
One minute and 36 seconds. That’s how long it took the Covington Board of Commissioners to agree to put discussion of the Tri-State Trails’ Bicycle Transportation Plan on the agenda at next week’s meeting. The agenda item came about after advocates have pushed for better infrastructure for...
Boone County Public Library to host plant-based cooking class
If you have ever wanted to uncover ways to make plant-based eating more tasty and fun, the Boone County Public Library has a class for you. Join Rosamond Finley, Northern Kentucky plant-based homemaker, Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls (NKY’s first Vegan food truck) and Helen Varela, Nutritional Coach utilizing FASTerWay to Fat Loss to learn their tips and tricks.
Push for a bike friendly city reaches Covington Commissioners
The push to create bike friendly communities in both Covington and Newport continues as the Devou Good Foundation presents a plan to Covington Commissioners. Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation is the driving force behind the plan. The Devou Good Foundation, in partnership with Tri-State Trails, will present a...
Mayor Wilbur continues canine Rabbit Hash tradition: ‘In our elections, anybody can vote’
The 2020 election was long, trying and at sometimes dark. A tough, new candidate gave the incumbent a run for his money. The candidates ran lengthy campaigns that included belly rubs, high-fives and treats from the people. While the 2020 U.S. Presidential election did share some of these campaign characteristics,...
Court docs reveal details of hit-and-run that killed Gloria San Miguel
As the cities of Newport and Covington prepare to approve an agreement to create a Bicycle Transportation Plan with Tri-State Trails at Tuesday night’s Covington caucus meeting, court documents reveal more details about the investigation into the August death of Gloria San Miguel. Work to make Covington more pedestrian...
