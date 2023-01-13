The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (13-6) may be sneaking in under the radar to an extent compared to other teams in the 9th Region. But the bottom line is the Bluebirds are performing near their standards following a 66-55 home win over the Walton-Verona Bearcats (7-10). Highlands built a 13-point lead in the first half and the lead stayed in the nine to 13-point range the rest of the way in its second win over Walton-Verona this year. The Bluebirds have won five of their last six games including a convincing 64-37 win at Newport Central Catholic.

WALTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO