Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Dune renourishment project delayed in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County dune renourishment project, set to begin this June, has been delayed yet again. It now appears the county literally has to go back to the drawing board. The 2.6-mile project has been federally funded since 2018, but has been delayed due to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road
The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
palmcoastobserver.com
Fourth Dunkin Donuts slated for SR 100 and Old Kings Road
A new Dunkin Donuts will likely be joining the Popeye’s location on State Road 100 soon. The popular coffee chain would be the third business to fill one of lots on the east corner of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road. The project is currently going through the final steps in the approval process with Palm Coast’s city departments and administration.
Community Listen Sessions Planned in Flagler, Volusia Counties for S.R. A1A Resiliency Plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its partners from the city of Flagler Beach, Flagler County, and Volusia County announced last week that it will hold two Community Listening Sessions regarding potential options to repair and strengthen the State Road (S.R.) A1A corridor along approximately 13 miles of A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local resident completes 1,100-mile solo sail down the Intracoastal Waterway
For all of his life, John Phillips had wanted to sail down the east coast of the United States on the intracoastal waterway. He had been doing water sports since he was young, as the Mainland High School alumnus was raised in the Daytona Beach area. Last year, he embarked on and successfully completed this solo milestone trip on a Nonsuch 26, sailing from Lyme, Connecticut in September 2022 and reaching Ponce Inlet in October 2022.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees
During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
WESH
Seminole fire officials: Lithium batteries ignite blaze that destroyed trash trailers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Seminole County say a lithium battery thrown in the trash sparked a fire that did almost a half million dollars in damage. The fire broke out late last month at the Seminole County Central Transfer Station in Longwood. Officials are warning the public...
palmcoastobserver.com
Shirley Chisholm Trail recognizes a 'national citizen of Palm Coast'
On Nov. 30, the city of Palm Coast honored Shirley Chisholm by renaming the Pine Lakes Trail the Shirley Chisholm Trail. Agnes Lightfoot, second vice president of the Democratic Women of Flagler County, said the group was thrilled with the turnout and the recognition for Chisholm. "It recognizes that a...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
palmcoastobserver.com
School Board agrees to hand out guardian program interest forms
In a wide ranging workshop agenda, the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, learned more about two potential programs it could put into practice next school year. The board agreed to hand out guardian program interest forms to employees who work on school campuses. Board members were also informed about liability issues pertaining to Narcan distribution. District staff also presented a proposed school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
This story was updated on Jan. 17. Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. The crash was the the 24th to be...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: George Alexander
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. George Alexander served four years in the Marine Corps with several force reconnaissance units. His service enabled him to travel through mainland Japan, Okinawa, and Southeast Asia. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. A martial arts enthusiast since 1960, he followed this passion after his separation from military service, becoming uniquely qualified in many disciplines as an instructor with international teaching credentials. Alexander is a fierce competitor and has won many championships. He has always been fascinated with the history of the martial arts, and has done much historical research, translation work and written numerous articles and books on the subject. He founded Silent Ocean Scuba and teaches open water diving, and is affiliated with Dive 21, an organization that provides scuba therapy to veterans with PTSD. He and his wife, Susan, moved in 2014 to Palm Coast, where he continues to teach martial arts and scuba diving.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Beached whale, tax deadlines, more
1. A 21-foot killer whale washed up on Palm Coast and died. Here's what we know. On Wednesday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office reported an orca at least 21-feet-long had washed up on the shore of Palm Coast. Deputies kept the crowd of onlookers back as marine biologists from SeaWorld and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to evaluate the whale and remove it to be studied. Early reports indicate the elderly female whale probably died of an illness.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Comments / 1