myleaderpaper.com
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, Festus
Frank Louis Spatafora, 75, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Mr. Spatafora was a Teamster and worked as a truck driver for Bancroft. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending eight weeks at Fort Ord, Calif., 16 weeks in hand-picked Advanced Individual Training at Fort Polk, La., then and time overseas with the Charlie Company in the Republic of South Vietnam. Although asked to be a drill instructor, he went to Fort Knox, Ky. as an instructor and qualified expert for the 360 Machine Gun. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, hunting, archery, watching westerns, getting a sandwich and chocolate shake, and spending time with his family and pets. Born July 25, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Spatafora. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Spatafora.
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, Festus
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, of Festus died Jan. 13, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility. Mr. Campfield was a graduate of De Soto High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years, most of them with Roadway and Yellow Freight Systems in St. Louis. He received several safe driving awards, including one for having more than 4 million accident-free miles, and was well-respected by his employers as well as many highway patrol officers on his routes from St. Louis to Kansas City and Springfield. He enjoyed Southern gospel music and played his guitar often for various nursing homes. He was a devoted Christian known for his kind heart, quick wit, silly sense of humor, relentless teasing and generous spirit. He was born May 23, 1933, in De Soto, the son of the late Milford and Hattie (Reynolds) Campfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Ada Holdinghausen Campfield.
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, Lake St. Louis
Leonard Fay Leonard, 75, of Lake St. Louis died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Leonard served in the U.S. Army as an administrative specialist in both postal and accounting operations. After retiring from the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and could often be found watching a football game with his dog in his lap. He also enjoyed his time on Marco Island and the community and friends he found there. Born Nov. 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Roy Johnson and Pearl Henry.
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, Festus
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Ms. Montgomery was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. She loved reading, sometimes consuming several books in a single week. A talented cook, she was famous for her yeast rolls. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play penny slots and spending time with her family and friends. Born June 4, 1933, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Hilda T. (Flieg) and Edwin T. Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth “Leroy” Montgomery.
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, Arnold
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, of Arnold died Dec. 19, 2022. Ms. Roach was retired from Delmar Gardens. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding her horse. She loved spending time with her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Martin) McKinney.
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, High Ridge
Randolph “Randy” Kline, 76, of High Ridge died Jan. 16, 2023. Mr. Kline was a businessman who owned and operated Skate Center in High Ridge and Skateport Plaza in Ballwin. He created a skating family, having taught figure skaters, ice skating and roller skating. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Homer R. and Helen (Weinhart) Kline.
Donna K. Wigger, 70, Hillsboro
Donna K. Wigger, 70, of Hillsboro died Jan. 5, 2023, in Hillsboro. Mrs. Wigger was a machine operator with Clayton Corp. Born March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Beulah (Sebastian) and James. B. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Keith "Duck" Wigger.
John ‘Jackie’ White, 73, Festus
John “Jackie” White, 73, of Festus died Jan. 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. White was a security director for Professional Security Consultants and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and Rams football fan. Born May 22, 1949, in Ste. Genevieve, he was the son of the late Genieve and Herbert White.
Harold L. ‘Frosty’ Frost, 96, De Soto
Harold L. “Frosty” Frost, 96, of De Soto died Jan. 15, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Frost was retired from the De Soto Police Department and had a lifelong love for performing music and collecting violins. He was born May 23, 1926, in Koshkonong, the son of the late Everet F. and Jesse L. (Liles) Frost.
State to kick in another nearly $7.3 million for Hardie project
Jefferson County officials learned last week that they will receive another $7 million-plus to help cover infrastructure costs for the James Hardie Industries manufacturing plant in Crystal City. On Jan. 4, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $75 million in grants for projects statewide through the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share...
Leader Musician of the Month -- Quentin Boyer
The Leader’s Musician of the Month for December is Woodridge Middle School seventh grader Quentin Boyer, 12, of High Ridge. Quentin plays the trombone and is part of the intermediate brass and percussion class, Nate Boxdorfer director of bands said. “He works very hard and practices all the time,”...
Windsor High grad helps get SpaceX rockets in the air
Native Jefferson Countian Eric Wichmann took advantage of his computer skills to launch a career in space exploration. Wichmann, a Windsor High School graduate who grew up in Imperial, works in information technology (IT) for SpaceX in Florida, contributing to the launch of rockets and other spacecraft. “I think I’ve...
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
Alleged shooting threat at Hillsboro High deemed not credible
Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths, two flu deaths
Over the past two weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19-related deaths reported during the week of Dec. 25-31, were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The flu-related death reported that week was a man in his 90s.
