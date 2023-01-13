Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
<p>The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/harsh-words-about">Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Aaron Rodgers addresses his playing future in Tuesday’s podcast appearance
Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the
It’s a Revealing Fork in the Road for Adam Thielen
<p>It’s a revealing fork in the road for Adam Thielen afoot, the Vikings 32-year-old wide receiver whose resume already echoes</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/revealing-fork">It’s a Revealing Fork in the Road for Adam Thielen</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?
Imagine you're Sean Payton. Usually teams are choosing from a group of candidates. Practically speaking, Payton is picking which team hires him. There are five teams with a vacancy at head coach, and four of them have requested interviews with Payton. Which opening is the best? There's a lot that goes into ranking the landing spots.
Skol (Face) Plant—Vikings’ Magical Season Fizzles at the Finish
<p>Vikings Territory Breakdown: In 1998, Vikings placekicker Gary Anderson didnt miss a field all seasonuntil the playoffs. And now in</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/analysis/vikings-magical-season-fizzles">Skol (Face) PlantVikings Magical Season Fizzles at the Finish</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse
<p>The 2022 season ends the only way possible for the Vikings. Anyone who has watched this team play football all</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/the-2022-vikings-season-ends">The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings Podcast: Disappointing Ending
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/podcasts/vikings-podcast-disappointing/">Vikings Podcast: Disappointing Ending</a></p><p>Well, that went poorly. To be fair, the purple optimism was mixed with a thorough dose of gold skepticism, but</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/podcasts/vikings-podcast-disappointing/">Vikings Podcast: Disappointing Ending</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Vikings Set a Mind-Boggling and Dubious Record
<p>While you watched the Minnesota Vikings regrettable loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, did it feel like the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/vikings-set-a-mind">Vikings Set a Mind-Boggling and Dubious Record</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Did the Vikings Succeed in O’Connell’s Year 1?
<p>It’s certainly hard to call a season in which the Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 anything but a resounding success. Knowing</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/did-the-vikings-succeed">Did the Vikings Succeed in OConnells Year 1?</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
What Was Kirk Cousins Doing on the Final Offensive Play?
<p>The Minnesota Vikings did not look like the better team at many points during their Wild Card round playoff loss</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/what-was-kirk-cousins-doing">What Was Kirk Cousins Doing on the Final Offensive Play?</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
