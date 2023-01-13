Read full article on original website
Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down
MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. Many popping wheelies and doing stunts,...
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the driver struck a tree. After...
WSVN-TV
Road named in honor of officer Cesar Echaverry who was killed in line of duty
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners honoring the life of an officer killed in the line of duty by naming a portion of Southwest 162nd Avenue after officer Cesar Echaverry. Echaverry, a Miami-Dade Police officer, died after a shootout with a robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Miami-Dade police officer accused of pulling gun on ex-boyfriend
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer finds herself on the other side of the law on Tuesday night.Laquandra Luster, 32, is accused of pulling a gun on her ex-boyfriend.According to police, she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend at their home in Northeast Miami-Dade and at one point, Luster armed herself with a semi-automatic gun and pushed it against her ex-boyfriend's head.She was arrested and appeared in bond court on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery. Luster has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2019. She's been suspended from duty with pay.
WSVN-TV
Fire in Coral Springs apartment under investigation
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs. On Tuesday night, the blaze occurred in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive. Video footage showed the inside of the building charred and destroyed. Residents said they woke up to...
Police chief says BSO should takeover 911 System, Westside study proposes traffic calming measures
Wilton Manors – Police Chief Gary Blocker told the commission last week that the county’s regional communications system is not meeting performance standards and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) should take control of 911. “We know there is an issue with regional communications. The performance standards aren’t...
Man arrested after shots fired, car crashes through fence in Miami
MIAMI - A man has been arrested in Miami after shots were fired in Overtown and after police say he took off and crashed his car through a fence by a home.A neighbor's ring cam captured the images as the vehicle went through that fence and as Miami police arrived moments later. CBS4 was on the scene exclusively as he was taken into custody, prompting Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva to say, "Obviously we are going to consider this man quite brazen and armed and dangerous. And we do not want him to strike again. So there will be a...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Toned Down’: Cyclists pedal down Miami Gardens, NW Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka roads in twist to tradition
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Groups of bicyclists took part in a more toned-down “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event than in past years, as they pedaled down roadways in parts of Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
Law enforcement vows crackdown on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders
FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets. Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022. The...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cw34.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Suspicious Package Left Near Federal Courthouse
Miami Police investigated a suspicious package left near the federal courthouse Tuesday morning. Police have not released details about the package at this time, but did confirm to NBC 6 that a package was left and they have closed Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th Street due to an investigation.
WSVN-TV
Some questioning if North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo should legally be mayor
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night’s commission meeting had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt. “Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out...
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found near AT&T building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge. Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt. They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend. In that incident,...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami; suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was transported to the hospital after he was robbed and stabbed. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a man was robbed and stabbed.
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
