myalbertlea.com
Tiger Hockey teams both pick up wins against Red Wing on Saturday
16th ranked Albert Lea 4 Red Wing 0, Tigers outshot the Wingers 63-20 Scoring for Albert Lea: Max Edwin, Tim Chalmers, Joseph Yoon and Jack Ladlie. Albert Lea has won 9 in a row, and are now 11-3. Tigers host Luverne Tuesday night, game on KATE. Girls Hockey. 17th ranked...
myalbertlea.com
Lake Mills Wrestling teams win Home Dual Tournament on Saturday
Lake Mills hosted its home dual tournament Saturday and went 5-0 to get the title. For the second weekend in a row, the Bulldogs captured a dual tournament win. The team opened the day by defeating North Union, 54-19. Southeast Polk’s second string wrestlers comprised the next opponent, and the dual ended up being the closest of the day, as Lake Mills won 43-21. “Southeast Polk usually has around 100 kids out for wrestling, so their second string team has some very good wrestlers,” Coach Alex Brandenburg said, “We wrestled very well in a meet which had several close matches.” In the middle dual of the tournament, the Bulldogs took on a very solid team from Estherville Lincoln Central and won 47-20. “ELC placed ahead of us earlier in the year at a tournament,” Brandenburg said. “Our team wrestled a great dual and showed how much it has improved since early December.” In the final two duals of the tournament, Lake Mills took out Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (54-24) and South Winneshiek (53-18). “Our team is really starting to come together,” said Brandenburg. “Hopefully, the body of work over the last month will help us move up the final dual rankings that come out Monday.” With the five dual wins, the 13th-ranked Bulldogs improved to 20-3 on the season.
KEYC
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
Hidden Gem For About $1 Million In Rochester Features Pickleball Court
Hidden Gem at 825 3rd Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota for Almost $1 Million Features Pickleball Court. A hidden gem in Rochester is about ready to hit the real estate market for just under $1 million. This is one of those houses that is a bit deceiving because the front looks like it is a smaller house but it actually has over 3,400 feet!
Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota
The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm. "Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday...
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
