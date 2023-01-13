ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myalbertlea.com

Tiger Hockey teams both pick up wins against Red Wing on Saturday

16th ranked Albert Lea 4 Red Wing 0, Tigers outshot the Wingers 63-20 Scoring for Albert Lea: Max Edwin, Tim Chalmers, Joseph Yoon and Jack Ladlie. Albert Lea has won 9 in a row, and are now 11-3. Tigers host Luverne Tuesday night, game on KATE. Girls Hockey. 17th ranked...
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Wrestling teams win Home Dual Tournament on Saturday

Lake Mills hosted its home dual tournament Saturday and went 5-0 to get the title. For the second weekend in a row, the Bulldogs captured a dual tournament win. The team opened the day by defeating North Union, 54-19. Southeast Polk’s second string wrestlers comprised the next opponent, and the dual ended up being the closest of the day, as Lake Mills won 43-21. “Southeast Polk usually has around 100 kids out for wrestling, so their second string team has some very good wrestlers,” Coach Alex Brandenburg said, “We wrestled very well in a meet which had several close matches.” In the middle dual of the tournament, the Bulldogs took on a very solid team from Estherville Lincoln Central and won 47-20. “ELC placed ahead of us earlier in the year at a tournament,” Brandenburg said. “Our team wrestled a great dual and showed how much it has improved since early December.” In the final two duals of the tournament, Lake Mills took out Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (54-24) and South Winneshiek (53-18). “Our team is really starting to come together,” said Brandenburg. “Hopefully, the body of work over the last month will help us move up the final dual rankings that come out Monday.” With the five dual wins, the 13th-ranked Bulldogs improved to 20-3 on the season.
LAKE MILLS, IA
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato police searching for missing person

Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy