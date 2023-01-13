Lake Mills hosted its home dual tournament Saturday and went 5-0 to get the title. For the second weekend in a row, the Bulldogs captured a dual tournament win. The team opened the day by defeating North Union, 54-19. Southeast Polk’s second string wrestlers comprised the next opponent, and the dual ended up being the closest of the day, as Lake Mills won 43-21. “Southeast Polk usually has around 100 kids out for wrestling, so their second string team has some very good wrestlers,” Coach Alex Brandenburg said, “We wrestled very well in a meet which had several close matches.” In the middle dual of the tournament, the Bulldogs took on a very solid team from Estherville Lincoln Central and won 47-20. “ELC placed ahead of us earlier in the year at a tournament,” Brandenburg said. “Our team wrestled a great dual and showed how much it has improved since early December.” In the final two duals of the tournament, Lake Mills took out Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (54-24) and South Winneshiek (53-18). “Our team is really starting to come together,” said Brandenburg. “Hopefully, the body of work over the last month will help us move up the final dual rankings that come out Monday.” With the five dual wins, the 13th-ranked Bulldogs improved to 20-3 on the season.

LAKE MILLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO