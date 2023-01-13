ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Buddy has found his new furever home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - International Association for Firefighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg firefighter, Lt. Brandon Brown says that the city has paid the firefighters incorrectly on holidays for decades. “The city was splitting our shift. Whereas everything we do is in a 24-hour increment,” says Brown. For the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Locals gather for meeting to speak on Vienna topics

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered for a community discussion on Vienna topics Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Chad Emrick. He said the purpose of the meeting was to lift up community voices so that public officials understand how locals feel about different issues. The main topics discussed...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz talks about next steps after EMS, Inc. termination

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As of January 12th, the city of Belpre terminated its contract with Belpre Fire Department, Inc. group after numerous violations by the emergency medical services group. On Thursday, the city of Belpre held a special session to discuss nullifying and voiding the contract with Belpre Volunteer...
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
ELKVIEW, WV
WTAP

Over 6,500 firearms detected in airports in the country in 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Transportation Security Administration says that it is seeing another increase in guns being detected at airports. The T.S.A. says that in 2022 alone, over 6,500 firearms were detected in airports in the United States. This is another increase from 2021, which saw under six thousand firearms...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae

Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of...
PARKERSBURG, WV

