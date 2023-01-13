Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Guyton Police Officer suspended: City looking into social media posts, community questioning response time
Officer Derrian Williams has been suspended from the Guyton Police Department following concerns about one of his social media accounts. The officer was the first from the Guyton Police Department to get to the scene of the house of 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett, who was found dead on Christmas Eve.
Children find human remains in Lyons
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
wtoc.com
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Man Arrested Monday for Armed Robbery
N’Day Perkins of Statesboro was arrested Monday in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on December 28 on Inman Lane. Perkins was located on Martin Luther King Drive Monday and fled on foot before being arrested. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and remains at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth councilmember resigns, ethics complaint dismissed
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth councilmember has resigned from her seat. In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith said in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”. Councilman Rufus Bright says he didn’t see it coming....
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving a family during a car crash in Toombs County
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County is showing their gratitude to a group of heroes that helped save an entire family. County leaders and firefighters took time this evening the recognize them. The accident happened back in Nov. on Highway 152. The five people rushed to the crashed car and...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after two armed robberies in Toombs Co.
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is behind bars after two connected armed robberies in Toombs County this morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, this happened at two different convenience stores within less than a half hour time span. The first at Open Air Market convenience...
allongeorgia.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
wtoc.com
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend. Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lyons Police then called the Georgia...
WJCL
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
Bulloch County home destroyed by fire on Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Monday. Statesboro Fire Chief, Tim Grams was the first on the scene on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Grams requested additional firefighters, engines and tankers to the scene. Bulloch...
Local prison hosting job fair; some misdemeanors acceptable for applicants
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for a job might find one at the Coastal State Prison. The medium security facility in Garden City is currently hiring Correctional Officers ($20.12 per hour), Behavioral Health Counselors ($15.61 per hour), General Trades Techs ($16.47 per hour) and Instructors ($19.90 per hour). Applicants must be 21 years […]
wtoc.com
Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As Evans County kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many gathered early for the first time in three years. The annual Catherine Bacon breakfast helps kick off the MLK Day observance in Evans County. Organizers say it’s always a great time to gather and reflect.
WJCL
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
Comments / 0