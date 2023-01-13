Read full article on original website
Doctors comment on repeal of COVID-19 executive orders
Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders related to COVID-19, including a Post Peak COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee, an Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group, among others.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders makes appointments to Racing, State Police, Governor’s mansion commissions
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced the following appointments to boards and commissions on Tuesday (Jan. 17). Steve Landers, of Little Rock, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment. Arkansas State Police Commission:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January...
KATV
Nurse association asks Gov. Sanders to consider putting a nurse in state leadership
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders finishes her first full week in office, one local nurse association is publically asking the governor to appoint a nurse in state leadership. Kasia Pabian, president of Arkansas Association of Nurse Antesthetists, said nurses have played an integral role in...
ualrpublicradio.org
Future of Arkansas Medicaid program looms with health care, budget ramifications for legislators, new governor
Big factors affecting Arkansas’ Medicaid program loom in the near future and this legislative session will require clear health care and fiscal policy direction from Gov. Sarah Sanders and the new GOP supermajority at the state capitol. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, the chair of the Senate Public Health...
Capitol View: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ 1st week as governor and healthcare policy in Arkansas
As January hits the halfway mark, a new governor takes the stage in the state of Arkansas. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas healthcare are the main topics of this week’s Capitol View.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive order ending previous COVID-19 executive orders
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended the boards and committees overseeing the Arkansas COVID-19 response with actions taken Friday.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
kuaf.com
Cooking For Seven Arkansas Governors
We begin a brand new year of studying archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. This week, Randy Dixon helps us learn more about Eliza Jane Ashley, the executive chef at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion for more than 35 years. Kyle Kellams has...
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration announces state tax return dates, deadline
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced that taxpayers may file state income tax returns online beginning on January 23.
Courthouse News Service
Fees awarded in challenge to Arkansas voting law
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas awarded more than $103,000 in attorney fees and legal costs to voting rights activists who successfully challenged a state law that imposed criminal penalties on anyone who assisted more than six voters in casting their ballots on election day. The law was preempted by the Voting Rights Act.
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
talkbusiness.net
Dr. Michelle Krause to lead UAMS health system and hospital
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) named Michelle W. Krause, M.D., MPH, senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health and chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center, and Ahmed Abuabdou, MD, MBA, chief clinical officer for UAMS Medical Center. Both have been serving in these roles on an interim...
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
thv11.com
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
Those who use a brace stabilizer will have to register their weapons with the government. Gun control groups support it, but not everyone agrees with the new policy.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation
More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
