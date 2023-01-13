ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street’s Harry Visioni looks completely different as he lands first acting role since Seb’s brutal death

By Jake Penkethman
 4 days ago

FORMER Coronation Street star Harry Visioni looks worlds away from his days as Seb Franklin on the soap in a brand new acting role.

The young star looks incredibly fresh-faced ahead of making his debut in a brand new comedy play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WNwY_0kE7q6Fe00
Harry is sporting a clean shaven look ahead of his new acting venture Credit: visinioni/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeB3z_0kE7q6Fe00
He has ditched his facial hair Credit: @eyyya_visinoni/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GFEs_0kE7q6Fe00
The star has chosen to rid himself of his beard for the brand new role Credit: @eyyya_visinoni/Instagram

Actor Harry has gone completely shaven after ditching his trademark beard for the role.

Harry will be starring in Jumping the Shark alongside some other notable TV names after landing his first role since being killed off the ITV soap opera.

His character Seb Franklin met his end as part of the show's hate crime plot that saw Seb's girlfriend Nina Lucas, played by Mollie Gallagher, targeted and attacked for his appearance.

During the brutal attack, Nina was left fighting for her life whilst Seb sadly succumbed to his injuries sparking a murder plot and investigation on the programme.

Corey Brent, the instigator of the attack, soon saw the law catch up with him and faced humiliation for his wicked crime.

Harry will be appearing in the new play, which is described as an homage to classic television sitcoms such as My Family and Two Pints of Lager & a Packet of Crisps.

Also appearing are Doctors star Sarah Moyle and EastEnders actress Jasmine Armfield, known for playing troubled Bex Fowler.

Harry appeared on the ITV soap between 2016 and 2021.

His role in the story saw the soap earn nominations for Best Storyline and Best Single Episode at the British Soap Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRHF2_0kE7q6Fe00
Harry has waved goodbye to his old looks Credit: instagram

The US Sun

The US Sun

