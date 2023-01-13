ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee freshman makes history

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

Cherokee High School freshman Noah Hawk made history Tuesday night by becoming the Chiefs’ first male swimmer to qualify for the state meet.

Hawk is the second swimmer in Cherokee school history to qualify for the state competition. Four-time qualifier Lynsey Knox was the first.

Hawk qualified in the 50 free with a time of 23.99. Coach Jim Whalen said Hawk still has a chance to qualify in the 100 free. “Right now, he is the only swimmer we have in,” Whalen said. “We are trying with four girls who are close.”

Swimmers from Cherokee and Volunteer practice and train together in Kingsport because there is no indoor pool available to them in Hawkins County. They compete together but are scored separately.

The state meet will be held Feb. 10 at the University of Tennessee.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

