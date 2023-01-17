From New Cuts to Colors! See the Most Iconic Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023: Photos

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There have been countless iconic celebrity hair transformations throughout 2023 so far. From spicy new colors to super cool cuts, many stars proudly flaunted their new looks.

In January, several A-listers were seen rocking brand-new hairstyles, including Shawn Mendes . The Canada native appeared to have chopped off his brunette curls and opted for a fresh buzz cut, and he wasn’t the only one who chose that look! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was also seen slaying in a buzz cut earlier that month while running errands with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt .

Of course, this wasn’t the only new hairstyle Hollywood stars chose. Several others added voluminous extensions or chopped off their long hair for bouncy cuts, like Lily James .

Celebrity Engagements in 2023: All the Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

“‘People will stare. Make it worth their while’ — Harry Winston,” Lily captioned a sultry Instagram mirror selfie on January 11, in which she held up her hand to motion toward her new brunette locks.

The Pam & Tommy actress showed off her stunning brunette lob at the January 10 Golden Globe Awards ceremony , where Brad was also in attendance. The Bullet Train actor even debuted his own haircut as he sat in the front row of the crowd. Some fans even compared his new ‘do to his appearance from the 1990s.

“He looks great, younger,” one fan tweeted shortly after the awards show ended. “Stylish” another commented, whereas a third Twitter user wrote, “Damn, like fine wine.”

Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Are Getting Married This Year

Another recognizable face also graced the red carpet that evening with a brand-new hairstyle. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco posed for pictures at the ceremony, showing off her newly dyed brown hair, which she switched out from her blonde color. However, that wasn’t the only trait that had changed with Kaley, as she also showed off her growing baby bump . The Flight Attendant actress is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey .

Kaley’s hairstylist, Christine Symonds , explained to Us Weekly how she wanted to make sure the Golden Globe nominee’s hair was styled to complement the beautiful lavender gown she wore for the evening.

“The dress was ethereal and had the most beautiful bows and jewels on the straps, so we knew we wanted the hair up to not distract from the simple elegance of the dress,” Christine explained.

Scroll down to see photos of the most iconic celebrity hair transformations of 2023!

