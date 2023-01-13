ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNN5Q_0kE7pxXl00

Wearing of the official American Legion cap to show support at a recent session of the Nebraska Board of Pardons raised controversy. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender.

The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the Legion after about 90 minutes of sometimes heated debate about the attendance of 15 to 20 Legion officers at a September meeting of the Nebraska Board of Pardons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybJkJ_0kE7pxXl00

State officers of the American Legion in Nebraska preside over a mid-winter meeting of its executive committee Friday in Norfolk.(Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

The discipline, which includes publishing an apology in the Legion newspaper, was approved on a unanimous voice vote.

Backers of the compromise said it was an appropriate sanction for a minor misjudgment and avoided the chaos of immediately removing a dozen top Legion officials, including the current state commander, Don Suchy.

But a group that has been pushing for the removal of those who attended the Pardons Board meeting called it a “slap on the wrist.”

“This was nothing,” said Beth Linn of Scottsbluff, a former state commander of the Legion and an organizer of the “What About Us?” group.

On Friday, she described the sex assault as “ugly” and one that had caused a lifetime of trauma for the victim, who provided a letter to Legion members asking what they would do if their daughter was threatened with a hunting knife, bound and gagged, and violently assaulted?

Cap only for official functions

In September, between 15 and 20 Legion members, wearing their caps, attended a meeting of the Pardons Board to show support for a fellow Legion member, John Arias, who was seeking a pardon for a violent sex assault in 1993 of his estranged wife.

The pardon was approved on a 2-1 vote, with then-Gov. Pete Ricketts and then-Attorney General Doug Peterson voting “yes” and Secretary of State Bob Evnen voting “no.”

Linn maintained that the wearing of the official caps influenced the Pardons Board — it was mentioned by each board member — to grant the pardon. It also violated Legion guidelines, she said, that Legion caps may only be worn at official Legion or Legion-sponsored events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuxCy_0kE7pxXl00

Several officers with the Nebraska American Legion spoke Friday at a meeting of its executive committee at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

At least two officials who attended the pardons hearing apologized during Friday’s meeting, saying they now realize that a show of support in Legion uniform was a mistake.

Not supporting rapists

But they insisted they were supporting a fellow Legion member who had turned his life around, not supporting sexual violence.

Michael Helm, a Legion official from Oberlin, Kansas, said he had organized the show of support for Arias after watching Arias’ work in helping other veterans turn their lives around and deal with post-traumatic stress. Arias has worked as a mentor with a south-central Nebraska veterans treatment court that seeks to rehabilitate criminal offenders.

What Pardons Board members said

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who chairs the Pardons Board, said in a statement in October that he voted to pardon John Arias because he had accepted responsibility for a crime committed nearly 30 years ago and “has shown to be remorseful.”

“He has not had any offenses since serving his sentence and has since become an active member of the veteran community, helping others who suffer from PTSD,” Ricketts said in the statement, which noted the support by Legion members at the hearing.

Attorney General Doug Peterson, who also voted for the Arias pardon, said the case was on “the bubble.”

Secretary of State Bob Evnen voted “no,” citing the serious nature of the crime and expressing doubts that Arias had accepted responsibility for it.

“I watched John Arias continue to do good things for the American Legion and the Legion family,” Helm said.

He said he believes that people deserve a chance to overcome “missteps” in life and that the Pardons Board had reached its decision prior to seeing the Legion members at the September meeting.

Use of Legion caps

But other people among the roughly 80 who attended Friday’s meeting said the show of support sent the wrong message — that the veterans organization supported rapists or was a “sexist” organization.

Others worried about the precedent of using the Legion uniform to obtain a pardon or other action by a governmental body. One man asked, for instance, whether the Legion should support a veteran who was recently accused of murder.

“I wish you’d left your covers (caps) off,” said one former state Legion commander, Gary Wooten of Wilber.

Still others complained that Legion leaders didn’t inform them of the controversy, which was first reported by the Nebraska Examiner.

Eventually, a motion was made by Jerry Schulte of Dodge to remove about a dozen Legion officials who attended the Pardons Board hearing from their offices for two years.

That prompted a long, and sometimes confusing, debate over who exactly attended and whether removal was too harsh a penalty. Also, it was asked, what the Legion would do if its state commander, and directors of Legion events, were suddenly removed from office.

Rip organization to shreds

“Do not rip our department to shreds,” said one member.

The discussion eventually led to amending the sanction to a two-year censure, an official statement of disapproval. The compromise was then approved.

Arias, who serves as a state liaison for a Legion motorcycle group, attended Friday’s meeting but declined to comment to a reporter.

After the vote, the current state commander, Suchy, of Valparaiso, said he “should have known better” than to wear his cap to the Pardons Board hearing.

“I can honestly say I made a mistake,” Suchy said, adding. “We need to move on.”

Linn said her group would continue its work.

She said state laws concerning the Pardons Board need to be tightened so that someone, like Arias, who agreed in court to serve a lifetime on the state’s sex offender list, would remain on the list. (Because of the pardon, his name has been removed from the offender list.)

The group also wants to assure that victims of crimes are notified when an offender goes before the Pardons Board. Jody Snogren, Arias’ ex-wife, has said she was unaware that her ex-husband had a hearing in September.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declares Monday as Religious Freedom Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Monday as Religious Freedom Day. Pillen made the proclamation on the 237th anniversary of the 1786 Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom, according to his tweet. The statute, written by Thomas Jefferson, was a forerunner for religious freedoms in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska bills target transgender youth

Gov. Jim Pillen introduced his education agenda today. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education agenda. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several education-related bills during a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023. Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP. Updated: Jan....
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation

LINCOLN — Concerns were raised Tuesday about a major voter ID bill introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar. Among changes called for under Legislative Bill 535 is a requirement that those requesting early mail-in ballots must send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic […] The post Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

With threats against politicians rising, group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol

With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Bills would ban transgender youths from sports teams, block gender alteration procedures for minors

LINCOLN — Nebraska would join at least 18 other states that have enacted bans on transgender youth participation on sports teams, under a bill introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature. The “Sports and Spaces” proposal, introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha and 27 co-sponsors, would limit participation of youth athletes to school-sponsored teams […] The post Bills would ban transgender youths from sports teams, block gender alteration procedures for minors appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Antelope County attorney passes away

NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
NEBRASKA STATE
kotatv.com

Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
KYLE, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy