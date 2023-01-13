ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uREq3_0kE7pt0r00

Isaiah Joe talked about his relationship with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers on Thursday night.

Isaiah Joe ’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.

Joe wasn’t blindsided when he received word that he wouldn’t move forward with the Sixers following a four-game run in the offseason. Talking about his time with the Sixers with reporters following Thursday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Thunder, Joe mentioned that he had expected changes as the regular season approached.

Despite getting cut loose by the Sixers, Isaiah Joe doesn’t have any bitterness toward the organization. In fact, he confirmed that he keeps in close contact with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire .

“Doc’s always been wanting to be on my side,” Joe said of Rivers. “I know a lot of people probably don’t know that, but he’s always been wanting to be on my side. He actually made some phone calls of his own afterward. He talked me up, gave me words of encouragement, just saying he’ll always be there for me if I ever need him. Definitely a great coach, even better person. My years playing for him were really good, but he even supports me when I’m on the opposite side.”

Since Joe was waived by the Sixers, Doc Rivers has had nothing but positive things to say about the young sharpshooter on numerous occasions. Even leading up to Thursday’s game, Rivers noted that he still keeps tabs on his former player when he can.

“We communicate,” Rivers explained before the game. “That’s what we do, but our talk, which I won’t share, was way deeper than that, I can tell you that. As a coach, and I don’t think a lot of people understand, you end up with a relationship with most of your players, and 98 percent of them are good great relationships. At times, we become advisors for them as well. You try to give them the best advice as possible. That’s what I was doing for Isaiah.”

Being that Joe is still a developing talent, it was tough for the young sharpshooter to crack minutes in Philadelphia’s rotation, considering the timeline they’re on. In Oklahoma City, the Thunder are still working on becoming a playoff-ready roster, which opens up more opportunities for developmental pieces such as Joe to come in and garner playing time in the primary rotation.

Both the Sixers and Joe clearly wanted the connection to work out long-term. The reality is that everything probably worked out for the better in the end.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
247Sports

Five-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Commits to Hubert Davis, UNC

During Hubert Davis' senior season at North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels to the biggest comeback in school history, scoring 30 points to help erase a 22-point deficit and beat Wake Forest. Thirty-one years later, Davis and his staff accomplished the recruiting equivalent by securing a commitment from Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in the 2024 class.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LeBron James hits historic scoring milestone vs. 76ers

Entering Sunday night, James was seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes. Despite James' historic feats and top-tier play at 38 years of age, the Lakers haven't seen much success on the court this season. Los Angeles recently put together a season-high five-game win streak, but they've since lost two straight ahead of Sunday's contest with Philadelphia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy