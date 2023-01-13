ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Troubling surge in UFO sightings in sensitive US military airspace poses threat to nation, new report reveals

By Rebecca Lee
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HUNDREDS of UFOs have been spotted within a 17-month period, according to US military personnel.

A new report released by the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office on Thursday noted at least 247 UFO sightings from March 2021 to August 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvOr3_0kE7pnxj00
A new report released by the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office Thursday noted at least 247 UFO sightings from March 2021 to August 2022

The report, which also comes from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, shows an increase the unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP.

The report said the spike in sightings is "partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP may represent."

"Either as safety of flight hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms, and partially due to reduced stigma surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) reporting.

"This increased reporting allows more opportunities to apply rigorous analysis and resolve events.”

It also noted that some of the spotted objects “demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities” that are unexplainable.

The government can gather data on UAP more easily as US military personnel reportedly are more willing to share their experiences than in the past, the Washington Times reported.

Some 195 of the encounters have been identified as suspected drones, balloons and airborne "clutter."

A good majority of the new reported sightings come from "US Navy and US Air Force" operators - and incidents continue to occur in "restricted or sensitive airspace."

Many of the sightings in the report remain unexplained.

UFOs have remained a traditionally highly stigmatized topic - often being dismissed off-hand as nothing beyond conspiracy theories or something for the world of cranks.

But in recent years the conversation has moved, with even the US government confessing there are things in the sky which they as of yet cannot or will not publicly identify.

US lawmakers set up a new Pentagon investigation after a stunning string of leaked videos showed military encounters with UFOs such as the infamous "Tic Tac."

