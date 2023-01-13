Read full article on original website
Lester M. Milbrand
Lester M. Milbrand, age 89, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Helen Township, McLeod County, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Gayle F. Oestreich
Gayle F. Oestreich, age 85, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior at the church.
Martin Lueth
Martin L. Lueth, age 95, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 at the Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.
Marlys A. Rehmann
Marlys A. Rehmann, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Glenfields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the Glencoe City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from Noon-2:00 P.M. (2 hours prior) ALL at the church. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
Gophers fall to Illinois
(Minneapolis, MN) — Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 17 points and Ta’Lon Cooper added 16, but Illinois broke away from the Gophers in the second half to post a 78-60 win Monday night at Williams Arena. The loss drops Minnesota to 7-9 overall (1-5 in Big Ten play), while Illinois improved to 13-5 overall (4-3 in league action). The Illini held a narrow 35-32 lead at the half, and the Gophers opened the second half by scoring the first four points for a 36-35 edge, but Illinois responded with a 12-0 run and never looked back as it recorded its fourth-straight victory. Garcia added six rebounds and four assists, while Cooper was 7-of-11 from the field and added three assists and three boards. Matthew Mayer led four Illini players in double-figures with a game-high 19 points. The Gophers host for the second time this week when No. 3 Purdue comes to town, Thursday with a 6 P-M tip from Williams Arena.
Monticello Man Shot/Suspect Arrested
A Monticello man was shot multiple times and a suspect has been arrested after an incident in Monticello Monday night. At about 8:30pm, Wright County deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River St. W. for a reported shooting. On arrival, deputies discovered an adult male identified...
Willmar Woman Arrested for Attempted Arson
A 58-year-old Willmar woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to start fires at several government and health care service buildings in downtown Willmar Sunday morning. At just before 8:30am, a Willmar Police Officer on patrol discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set a fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on 2nd Street SW.
State Fair Ticket Prices Increasing
(Learfield News Service/Bloomington, MN) — Tickets for the Minnesota State Fair are going up by another dollar this summer. The State Fair’s Board of Managers approved regular gate admission of 18 dollars for people ages 13 to 64 and 16 dollars for kids and seniors. Officials also approved...
