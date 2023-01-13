(Minneapolis, MN) — Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 17 points and Ta’Lon Cooper added 16, but Illinois broke away from the Gophers in the second half to post a 78-60 win Monday night at Williams Arena. The loss drops Minnesota to 7-9 overall (1-5 in Big Ten play), while Illinois improved to 13-5 overall (4-3 in league action). The Illini held a narrow 35-32 lead at the half, and the Gophers opened the second half by scoring the first four points for a 36-35 edge, but Illinois responded with a 12-0 run and never looked back as it recorded its fourth-straight victory. Garcia added six rebounds and four assists, while Cooper was 7-of-11 from the field and added three assists and three boards. Matthew Mayer led four Illini players in double-figures with a game-high 19 points. The Gophers host for the second time this week when No. 3 Purdue comes to town, Thursday with a 6 P-M tip from Williams Arena.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO