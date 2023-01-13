ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill

WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Austin

2023 inaugural firework celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several events are lined up at the Texas Capitol for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremonies. The day was not only about preparing for Abbott’s re-election festivities, but it was also a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fireworks erupted into...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy