Governor Greg Abbott names property tax reform, education as top priorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were sworn in for each of their respective third terms in office on Tuesday, where they touted their conservative records as successes in the state's history. Both Abbott and Patrick were first elected to the state's highest offices...
2023 Texas Legislature remains less diverse compared to state's population
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Texas Legislature has been in session for almost one week now and the demographics show the legislature is still made up of mostly white lawmakers and men still outnumber women. Current lawmakers and advocates believe there is still a lack of diversity in Texas politics.
Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
2023 inaugural firework celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Several events are lined up at the Texas Capitol for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremonies. The day was not only about preparing for Abbott’s re-election festivities, but it was also a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fireworks erupted into...
West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams travels to Texas to make several stops at the border
EL PASO, Texas - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at Texas' border with Mexico this weekend. Adams is making several stops along the border Sunday to survey the conditions of asylum seekers. The trip was announced hours after Adams submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York...
