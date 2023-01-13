Read full article on original website
Related
Core boring work in DuBois area through Mid-February
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to core boring work in the greater DuBois area through mid-February. The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures while collecting the core samples. They will begin collecting them on Monday, January 23, and continue until mid-February. PennDOT expects traffic impacts on […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Theft in Rose Township
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, January 16, the incident occurred on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, and 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4.
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
yourdailylocal.com
State Police in Marienville Investigating ATV Theft
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Marienville-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an ATV theft that occurred sometime last week. According to police, a 61-year-old Seneca man reported that someone stole his 1990s model Kawasaki 4-wheeler sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 16. The 4-wheeler is green and police said the unknown suspect left the scene on County Line Road in Washington Township in an unknown direction.
PSP investigating theft of copper wire at Penelec Substation in Venango County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County. According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block […]
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of ATV Near County Line Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between Monday, January 9, and Monday, January 16, near County Line Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
wpxz1041fm.com
POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE
About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Chasing Two People With Firearm During Repossession of Vehicle Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of chasing down two people with a firearm during a repossession incident is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish.
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
erienewsnow.com
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 16, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind. Tonight: A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
Comments / 1