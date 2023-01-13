ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

The guide to sleep training: Baby Beat

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4BFE_0kE7njeD00

NORTH DAKOTA, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It’s not as easy as 1-2-3,  it takes a few tips and tricks to actually nail it.

“Sleeping can become very frustrating for new moms, for old moms because not every kid is going to do what you want when you want them to do it,” said Sanford Pediatrician, Dr. Evan Rogler.

Welcome to the Baby Beat, where KX will be discussing all things baby to help answer those back-of-the-mind questions, provide local resources, and more.

For our first beat, we are talking about sleep training.

Though it is hard to actually establish a true routine so young, it is important to at least try so the entire family can catch some z’s.

“When a baby is say two months old, there isn’t much training involved, but you do, as a parent, need to teach your baby that there’s a routine, that there’s a structure, and a schedule to their life and so putting that baby to bed every single night at the same time let’s say 6:30 or 7 o’clock is the perfect way to start training or teaching that baby what it’s like to go to bed at the end of the day,” said Dr.Rogler.

But sleep training is not just important for babies, it can be a hassle at the toddler stage as well.

So what’s a parent to do?

“As they get older, you definitely want to be a little more involved in terms of teaching them how to stay asleep and teaching them that maybe they don’t need to wait to eat or drink throughout the evening hours,” said Dr.Rogler.

Summertime vibes and big announcements!

“As a toddler, we got a thing down where if she takes a nap in the morning she’ll go to bed at 7 o’clock at night, but if she were to take one in the afternoon she’d be up till like 10 or midnight and that just didn’t work for us, obviously because of work and stuff, so we tend to stick to the morning routine naps. And we found it easy,” said Bismarck mom, Victoria Bellon.

Dr. Rogler shares that sleep training is so important because night sleep and day sleep are very distinct in their functions.

He says a lot of growth and development happens at night while they’re sleeping so, in order for a baby to learn certain things and grow the way they need to, they have to rest, and the body needs to get that time to recover and recuperate.

But, how do parents go about this?

“It’s OK to be firm. It’s OK to make your baby learn self-soothing and self-calming behaviors, even if that means that they have to cry a little bit or they have to be upset at you for not giving them that bottle or feeding them now. I do not promote leaving them there for two or three hours to scream it out. That’s not healthy, that’s not good for baby, but to let a child fuss for 10 or 15 minutes at a time while they try to figure out what it means to put themselves back to sleep is OK, it’s safe,” said Dr.Rogler.

Bismarck momma, Victoria Bellon, says if that doesn’t work, her mom shared a neat hack with her to help.

“Take your baby and swaddle them up and put them over your bed, so they’re safe just in case you lose grip or whatever. You take them and go head over heels with them and then you do that three times, and in two to three days, it’s supposed to reset their inner clock and if it doesn’t, you can do it again but then you go backwards and eventually they’ll get their day and times figured out and they’ll be more active during the day and they’ll sleep more at night for you and that’s one of the things that we did and it worked and it was nice,” she said.

Momma Bellon says her little one actually laughed as she was turned around, and wasn’t scared at all.

UMary Football star Danny Kittner declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Dr. Rogler says the logic behind a tale like this may be as simple as, if a baby is always looking to the right while they’re sleeping, the back of their head can get flat, which is a problem and the muscles on their neck can get tight and that’s also a problem.

So there are definitely some benefits from either changing which side of the bed they’re sleeping on or where their head is in comparison to their feet.

Now, before we close out the baby beats we will always leave you with some wise advice.

“They need to be in a very, very quiet, dark, environment, and they need to be comfortable. They need to have warm clothing on, but not too much to make sure that they’re not overheating. They need to be in a firm on a firm surface flat on their back no stuffed animals, no extra blankets, no pillows those will just get in the way and make it dangerous for a baby, and definitely 100% no co-sleeping no sharing a bed with mom and dad,” said Dr.Rogler.

“I would start with the nap thing, especially with toddlers, do it in the morning because then they’ll run all their energy off through the rest of the afternoon into the evening and will be tired and will just go to bed super easy. Then for babies, it’s just a hit or miss, make sure you’re switching on and off with your partner making sure they come up with you and support you while the baby isn’t sleeping through the night,” said Bellon.

There are also hotlines you can call at any time of the day if you need new ideas or just a listening ear.

Remember mommas, dads, and caregivers, you are not alone.

According to the CDC, children who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk for many health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health, and injuries.

They are also more likely to have attention and behavior problems.

For help and information on sleep training, visit this website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Parents of Baby Willow speak out about the trial

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this week in Watford City a verdict was reached in the case of baby Willow, a jury found defendant Torrie Vader not guilty. Willow’s parents Shawn and Ashley Wahl, expecting a different outcome, were seemingly blindsided. “I was very disappointed, even from the time that we both testified. It became […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Bismarck man arrested in Monday morning shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say they arrested a man after a shooting that happened at a mobile home park. Police arrested Joe Laster-Sims, after they say he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it happened at the Hay Creek mobile […]
BISMARCK, ND
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

How to Get an Overtired Toddler to Sleep

Does your child continue to fight naps and bedtime? Learn how to get an overtired toddler to sleep, back to a normal schedule, and sleeping through the night. My extended family hosted a reunion over a three-day weekend. Friday night meant my kids stayed with a babysitter so my husband and I could grab drinks with cousins. The following day was the main event outdoors at the park, while Sunday found us spending the entire day at the beach.
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
wrestlingrumors.net

Stronger Still: Great News On Health Status Of Hospitalized Wrestling Legend

That’s a big upgrade. Wrestlers have rather physical jobs and there is almost no way to prevent some kind of wear and tear on their bodies over the years. At the same time, there are other things that can make their health situations worse after they leave the ring. This gets worse as they get up there in years, but this time we are seeing some better news after a string of bad.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy