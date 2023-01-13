Retiring West Springfield Public Library director celebrated

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–After decades of service to the West Springfield Public Library, the longtime director stepped down Friday amid an all day celebration from the community.

It’s only fitting that Antonia Golinski-Foisy be treated like a queen on this final day of her distinguished career as director of the West Springfield Public Library. She’s especially proud to be a permanent fixture in the hearts of so many she’s helped during a career that’s spanned nearly three decades in the town’s public library. She greeted people on Friday she hadn’t seen in awhile.

“It’s lovely to see people I haven’t seen since they were children at story time, when I was in children’s services, and former mayors,” said Golinsky-Foisy.

Revered and respected by co-workers and library visitors alike, she leaves knowing that the many programs she began during her 20 years as library director will be carried forward by a new generation. Her co-workers told 22News, she’s been an inspiration and a wonderful mentor.

“She has so many important children that she’s created,” remarked colleague Eileen Chapman. “She has picked up where other people had left off in our ESL program, English for speakers of other languages, which has been around for 30 years, and she took that up and encouraged it.”

On this final day Antonia would greet countless people whose lives and families have benefitted from her devotion to the town library and the people who use this resource.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.