Texas Tech football adds to coaching staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wasted no time filling the vacancy on its coaching staff following the departure of Emmett Jones.

Head coach Joey McGuire announced the addition of Justin “Juice” Johnson Wednesday as the Red Raiders’ new assistant head coach, offensive passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach.

Johnson comes to Lubbock after a three-year stint at Baylor where he worked alongside McGuire during the 2020-21 seasons.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to connect and inspire student-athletes to perform at their best, so he’ll be a tremendous addition to our staff. Our players will really enjoy the energy that he will bring each and every day to help push this program forward as we strive for a Big 12 Championship.”

Over his three seasons in Waco, Johnson’s running back room averaged 219.3 yards per game on the ground in 2021, which led the Big 12 Conference and ranked 10th in the FBS.

Johnson replaces Jones, who left for the same position at the University of Oklahoma, after one season on McGuire’s staff.

JUSTIN JOHNSON COACHING HISTORY

2020-22 – Baylor Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2019 – Houston Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2018 – Kansas Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)

2016-17 – Kansas Offensive Analyst

2013 – Texas A&M Graduate Assistant (Offense)

2012 – Houston Offensive Quality Control Assistant

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)

