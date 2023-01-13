ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech football adds to coaching staff

By RRN Staff &amp; Texas Tech Press Release
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wasted no time filling the vacancy on its coaching staff following the departure of Emmett Jones.

Head coach Joey McGuire announced the addition of Justin “Juice” Johnson Wednesday as the Red Raiders’ new assistant head coach, offensive passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach.

Johnson comes to Lubbock after a three-year stint at Baylor where he worked alongside McGuire during the 2020-21 seasons.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to connect and inspire student-athletes to perform at their best, so he’ll be a tremendous addition to our staff. Our players will really enjoy the energy that he will bring each and every day to help push this program forward as we strive for a Big 12 Championship.”

Over his three seasons in Waco, Johnson’s running back room averaged 219.3 yards per game on the ground in 2021, which led the Big 12 Conference and ranked 10th in the FBS.

Johnson replaces Jones, who left for the same position at the University of Oklahoma, after one season on McGuire’s staff.

JUSTIN JOHNSON COACHING HISTORY

2020-22 – Baylor Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2019 – Houston Assistant Coach (Running Backs)

2018 – Kansas Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)

2016-17 – Kansas Offensive Analyst

2013 – Texas A&M Graduate Assistant (Offense)

2012 – Houston Offensive Quality Control Assistant

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)

Lady Raider duo earn Big 12 weekly awards

Texas Tech senior guard Bre'Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week. The duo scored a combined 63 points in the Lady Raiders' 85-65 win at Kansas State on Saturday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry: Longhorns' ceiling remains high following victory over Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas advanced to 15-2 (4-1 in Big 12) on the season with a 72-70 win over Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Tech men's tennis picks up first win of the season

The Red Raiders dropped one point and picked up a ranked victory in their win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Two Texas Tech walk-ons earn scholarships

Two Texas Tech football walk-ons received the news every student-athlete wants to hear during a team meeting on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech football adds Syracuse transfer

Texas Tech announced the signing of transfer outside linebacker Steve Linton on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech University receives $350,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant

Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program.
LUBBOCK, TX
So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas

I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
LUBBOCK, TX
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Shallowater Could Be Your New Home

Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
SHALLOWATER, TX
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock's Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
No. 21 Kansas power past Lady Raiders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite 21 points and ten rebounds from guard Bre’Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 21 KU 77-59 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. In the setback, Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) also received 11 points and four rebounds from freshman Jasmine Shavers and a season-high eight points from […]
LAWRENCE, KS
