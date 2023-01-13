Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Police pursuit in Franklin Co., Tenn. ends in car flip
FRANKLIN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A pursuit in Franklin County, Tennessee ended with the vehicle of the offender flipped on its side on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Busbin was driving his Ford Fiesta on Hwy. 64 without displaying registration. Busbin began to drive erratically once Sergeant Daryl Sweeton started to observe the vehicle. After noticing, Sgt. Sweeton attempted to stop the vehicle.
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Criminal Homicide for Road Rage-Related Fatal Shooting on Bell Road
Caleb Harney, 22, is charged with criminal homicide for this morning’s road rage-related fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased is believed to be a 30-year-old Nashville man. His identity will be confirmed through fingerprints. The investigation, being led by Detective Charles Duke, shows that...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
WSMV
Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
Brentwood man hit, killed by semi after running into traffic on I-65
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville was closed Tuesday as authorities worked to clear a deadly crash.
Confusing ramp has drivers going wrong way in Hendersonville
For the third time in nine months, Elliott said she came face to face with a wrong-way driver on Highway 386 in Hendersonville.
Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County
Crews are working to resolve an overturned semi crash on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County this morning.
WSMV
Driver dies following crash into building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Giles County
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
wymt.com
Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. Timothy Fetter, 48, was discovered outside of his red Pontiac GTO with multiple gunshot wounds after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several rounds at him. The suspect...
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison
Metro Nashville Police are seeking help in locating a driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision on East Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday night.
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
Comments / 0