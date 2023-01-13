ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Police pursuit in Franklin Co., Tenn. ends in car flip

FRANKLIN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A pursuit in Franklin County, Tennessee ended with the vehicle of the offender flipped on its side on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Busbin was driving his Ford Fiesta on Hwy. 64 without displaying registration. Busbin began to drive erratically once Sergeant Daryl Sweeton started to observe the vehicle. After noticing, Sgt. Sweeton attempted to stop the vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, TN
WSMV

Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Driver dies following crash into building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN

