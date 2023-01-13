PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO