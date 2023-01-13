Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift starts construction on Glendale mixed-use development
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the commencement of construction on the 12-acre commercial portion of a mixed-use development in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Thompson Thrift expects the first tenants to open later this year. “This is a prime site for development in a...
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Radix Law, CBRE, LGE, Northmarq
Arizona Supreme Court appoints Radix Law managing partner. Radix Law is pleased to announce that Andy Kvesic has been appointed as a Member of the Arizona Committee on Alternative Business Structures (ABS). Committee Members are responsible for reviewing ABS applications for licensure and making licensure recommendations to the Arizona Supreme Court.
azbigmedia.com
Kitchell completes Phoenix Children’s Avondale campus expansion
West Valley officials and other stakeholders recently celebrated the opening of a multi-specialty clinic at Phoenix Children’s – Avondale Campus. The three-level clinic will offer care in 25 high-demand pediatric subspecialties. Phoenix Children’s expanded the Avondale location to answer the growing need pediatric-specific healthcare in the growing West Valley. The 71,250-square-foot facility was built by Kitchell and designed by HKS.
azbigmedia.com
Buds-A-Palooza is back and announces 2nd annual event line-up
Crowned the "Best 4/20 celebration in Arizona" by Weedmaps and Leafly, Bud’s Glass Joint, a locally-owned and operated Arizona head shop, announces the second annual Buds-A-Palooza, to take place from 4:20 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 14. Presented by Trulieve + Harvest, Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will span over four...
azbigmedia.com
The Spot family-friendly sports bar opens in Arcadia
The Spot at Arcadia is the area's first family-friendly sports bar. The chef curated menu takes traditional favorites such as wings, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches to new heights while the specialty cocktail list includes original drinks from frozen creations to specialty martinis. The Spot also has an ice cream parlor, arcade and outdoor patio games for kiddos.
azbigmedia.com
Barrett-Jackson will auction vehicles from Northside Customs Collection
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will feature The Northside Customs Collection, a select group of original American muscle, Resto-Mods, and late-model cars and trucks that will be offered with No Reserve during the annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29, 2023. Headlining the more than two dozen auction vehicles from The Northside Customs Collection is a special 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1353) that is #61 of 69 built and was optioned with a D80 spoiler equipment and AM radio. Also from the collection are two fully restored, matching-numbers 1969 and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s (Lot #1354.1 and Lot #1354) and a fully restored 1970 Plymouth HEMI ’Cuda (Lot #1353.1) finished with an In Violet exterior.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale amends city code regarding short-term rentals
The city of Glendale announced an amendment to its city code regarding residential rental properties and short-term rentals within city limits. These new rules went into effect Jan. 1. While Glendale does allow short-term rentals, steps must be taken before renting to assure both parties are within city compliance. :...
azbigmedia.com
$2B proptech deal: Scottsdale-based Lessen acquires SMS Assist
Scottsdale-based Lessen, the premier tech-enabled, end-to-end solution for outsourced real estate property services, announced today a strategic acquisition of SMS Assist, an industry-leading facilities maintenance technology company. By merging the complementary strengths of both companies, Lessen will continue to tackle real estate’s pain points, providing its customers with a scalable, tech-enabled, enterprise solution for commercial and residential services. The two companies will serve a national footprint of approximately 250,000 residential and commercial properties and facilitate approximately 2.5 million repair and maintenance orders per year – in tandem with bolstering a broader range of property services.
Comments / 0