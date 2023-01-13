Read full article on original website
13 high schools in Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Another school system in Northern Virginia has admitted to not telling students about their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship deadlines. Two Prince William County high schools most recently didn't notify students, the school district told WJLA. The school...
Gov. DeSantis proposes permanent ban on COVID-19 related mandates in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed new legislation to permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Florida. DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, saying it would permanently protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 related mandates. In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed legislation to protect Florida jobs...
