TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed new legislation to permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Florida. DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, saying it would permanently protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 related mandates. In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed legislation to protect Florida jobs...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO