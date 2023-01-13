Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt
A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars. “This gentleman...
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Mother, infant among 6 killed execution-style were trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - A young mother in Tulare County, California was fleeing for her life with her infant son in her arms when they were murdered in a "cartel-style" execution, following the killings of four other family members. Investigators statewide are looking into the possibility that the six shooting deaths are either gang or cartel-related.
Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
KMPH.com
Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
Bakersfield Now
Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing
After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles filled with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention. It’s no surprise the man previously convicted of murder mentioned grocery shopping in the same...
Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
