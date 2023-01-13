ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

 4 days ago
KGET

Correctional officer prompts standoff at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at Wasco State Prison barricaded himself in a section of the prison with a firearm from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Correctional Officer Shawn Wilder just after 9 p.m. barricaded himself in a building on the north side of […]
WASCO, CA
KTLA

6 victims of Goshen, California massacre identified; suspects still at large

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen, California – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield East Side Crips member was sentenced Tuesday to three years and ten months in prison for possession of a firearm while being a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Duwayne Payton, 26 of Bakersfield is a documented and active member of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
KMPH.com

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’

Six people were killed early Sunday at a home in Tulare County, California, in what authorities described as an “early morning massacre.” According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Goshen, California after hearing reports of an active shooter. Once they arrived, they found two people dead outside the home, one in the doorway to the home, and another three inside. Two of the victims included a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both were shot in the head, police said. There are believed to be two suspects and the shooting may have stemmed from gang activity, as police carried out a narcotics search warrant at the home two weeks prior. “We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, though police were investigating how they survived.Read it at CNN
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
HANFORD, CA
People

6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'

Authorities said they believe the attack, which took place in the city of Goshen, was not random and that gang associations were involved Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting described as a "horrific massacre" on Monday, according to police. Authorities are calling the attack, which took place at a home in Goshen, California, a deliberate one. Additionally, a narcotics search warrant had been conducted the previous week at the victims' home. "[We] believe that this is not...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing

After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles filled with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention. It’s no surprise the man previously convicted of murder mentioned grocery shopping in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
FELLOWS, CA

