Onalaska, WI

Onalaska man accused in child porn charges out on bond

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Onalaska man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography is out of jail.

Anthony Schmidt posted bond Friday after the judge lowered the amount from $50,000 to $10,000 cash.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found multiple sexually explicit materials involving children on Schmidt’s social media accounts. Investigators say Schmidt viewed and shared them at his home and workplace.

Schmidt’s attorneys told the court once he’s released, he will live with his parents who’ve agreed to disconnect their internet. The 34-year-old will also surrender his passport and is not allowed to have contact with minors without the approval of child protective services.

The judge also added an additional condition.

“GPS house arrest. That will be for a period,” Judge Elliott Levine said. “If he complies with that without any violations whatsoever, then we can talk about removing that if necessary.”

Schmidt plead not guilty to all the charges. A status hearing is scheduled for May 18.

