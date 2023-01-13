ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

David Ellis Born loved traveling and spending time with his family

David Ellis Born, 75, passed away Jan. 15. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ellis H. and Betty J. Born. He enjoyed numerous endeavors with his wife Julia. They spent the first twenty years of their marriage in Woodbury, Conn., where they made many lifelong friends. David loved ice skating, tending to home projects and tinkering with things, and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Judy P. Hucks was a loving wife, mother and grandmother

Funeral services for Judy P. Hucks, 79, will be held Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will take place Jan. 23 at noon in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. Mrs. Hucks, wife of Thomas “Lenair” Hucks, passed away...
AYNOR, SC
myhorrynews.com

Billy Lee Suggs sold thousands of cars

Funeral services for Billy Lee Suggs, 87, will be held Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in Loris First Baptist Church with LeVerne Ward, the Rev. Bruce Adams and the Rev. Kyle Powell officiating. Mr. Suggs passed away Jan. 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Born June...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

43rd Annual Spring Home Show

Home Show 2023 more than its name. Spring is just around the corner, why not welcome it with fresh new home and yard ideas from the 43rd Annual Home Show. The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Home Show showcases dozens of exhibitors offering products and services for your home. You can get ideas rolling for Spring and Summer home decorating, maintenance, remodeling, building and more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Bicyclist killed in collision at Myrtle Beach intersection

A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release. Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea woman charged with obstruction in connection to death investigation

A 40 year-old Green Sea woman was arrested Monday evening in connection with a missing person case that turned into a death investigation, according to Horry County police. Samantha Watts faces a charge of obstructing justice and five other drug charges, according to jail records. Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla...
GREEN SEA, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman dies in Conway area house fire

A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night after a house fire in the Conway area, authorities said. The victim, Sylvia Thompson, succumbed to smoke inhalation, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on Claridy Road at 6:45 p.m.,...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Passenger killed in crash on U.S. 501 in Conway area: SCHP

A passenger was killed in an early morning crash along U.S. 501 in the Conway area on Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports. The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:20 a.m. on U.S. 501 near West Perry Road, just south of Conway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP. A...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Top candidate withdraws from Conway football coach search

One round of interviews was enough for a Conway search committee to find its top choice to become the Tigers’ next football coach. The school will have to move on to its second choice. West Florence’s Jody Jenerette - who was selected after Thursday’s interviews and formally offered the...
CONWAY, SC

