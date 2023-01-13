Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
David Ellis Born loved traveling and spending time with his family
David Ellis Born, 75, passed away Jan. 15. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ellis H. and Betty J. Born. He enjoyed numerous endeavors with his wife Julia. They spent the first twenty years of their marriage in Woodbury, Conn., where they made many lifelong friends. David loved ice skating, tending to home projects and tinkering with things, and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
myhorrynews.com
Judy P. Hucks was a loving wife, mother and grandmother
Funeral services for Judy P. Hucks, 79, will be held Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will take place Jan. 23 at noon in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. Mrs. Hucks, wife of Thomas “Lenair” Hucks, passed away...
myhorrynews.com
Remembering Gene Mills, longtime owner of Wolpert's Department Store in Loris
Gene Mills always put his customers first. From 1962 to the end of 2022, Mills was the kind presence who made sure you left happy when visiting Wolpert’s Department Store in downtown Loris. He was a business owner who trusted his customers – so much so that he let...
myhorrynews.com
Billy Lee Suggs sold thousands of cars
Funeral services for Billy Lee Suggs, 87, will be held Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in Loris First Baptist Church with LeVerne Ward, the Rev. Bruce Adams and the Rev. Kyle Powell officiating. Mr. Suggs passed away Jan. 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Born June...
myhorrynews.com
43rd Annual Spring Home Show
Home Show 2023 more than its name. Spring is just around the corner, why not welcome it with fresh new home and yard ideas from the 43rd Annual Home Show. The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Home Show showcases dozens of exhibitors offering products and services for your home. You can get ideas rolling for Spring and Summer home decorating, maintenance, remodeling, building and more.
myhorrynews.com
Bicyclist killed in collision at Myrtle Beach intersection
A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release. Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea woman charged with obstruction in connection to death investigation
A 40 year-old Green Sea woman was arrested Monday evening in connection with a missing person case that turned into a death investigation, according to Horry County police. Samantha Watts faces a charge of obstructing justice and five other drug charges, according to jail records. Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla...
myhorrynews.com
Woman dies in Conway area house fire
A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night after a house fire in the Conway area, authorities said. The victim, Sylvia Thompson, succumbed to smoke inhalation, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on Claridy Road at 6:45 p.m.,...
myhorrynews.com
Passenger killed in crash on U.S. 501 in Conway area: SCHP
A passenger was killed in an early morning crash along U.S. 501 in the Conway area on Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports. The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:20 a.m. on U.S. 501 near West Perry Road, just south of Conway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP. A...
myhorrynews.com
Atlantic Beach to hold special election on Tuesday for open council seat
Atlantic Beach will hold a special election Tuesday, Jan. 17, for an open seat on the town council. When Councilman James DeWitt II died was killed in Richland County on Oct. 9, he had only held a seat on the town council for about a year. That meant a special...
myhorrynews.com
Top candidate withdraws from Conway football coach search
One round of interviews was enough for a Conway search committee to find its top choice to become the Tigers’ next football coach. The school will have to move on to its second choice. West Florence’s Jody Jenerette - who was selected after Thursday’s interviews and formally offered the...
