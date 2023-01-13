Newscast 01.13.23: Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill talks about voter fraud case against supervisor Jeremy Taylor's wife at Friday news conference

No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment over the weekend in Carroll. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterrey Drive at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, an unattended stove had ignited, causing smoke to fill the unit and nearby hallways. First responders extinguished the small fire quickly and remained on the scene to clear smoke from the structure. No significant damage was reported following the incident.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO