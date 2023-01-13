ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

ABC 15 News

Tucson police ID victim fatally shot in a road rage incident

TUCSON, AZ — Authorities continue to search for a suspect in a road-rage shooting in Tucson that left one man dead and two others wounded. Tucson police said 27-year-old Erick Gomez was one of three men found shot near an intersection Friday night. They said Gomez was declared dead...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County boy found safe

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KGUN 9

Three people, two dogs rescued near Prince and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday. The Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road was closed due to unsafe yard conditions caused by rain. The center will reopen when conditions improve. 7:50 a.m. Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police have released more information about an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to police, the victim has been identified as 82-year-old Janet Johnson and the suspect has been identified as 78-year-old Mark Johnson. Police say Mark Johnson shot his wife, called...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded. TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night....
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ
