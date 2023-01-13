Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge against former police officer Ryan Remington
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Superior Court judge in Pima County has dismissed the manslaughter charge against a former Tucson police officer who killed a shoplifting suspect. Richard Lee Richards was shot and killed in November 2021 outside Lowe’s store on Valencia Road. Last week a grand...
ABC 15 News
Tucson police ID victim fatally shot in a road rage incident
TUCSON, AZ — Authorities continue to search for a suspect in a road-rage shooting in Tucson that left one man dead and two others wounded. Tucson police said 27-year-old Erick Gomez was one of three men found shot near an intersection Friday night. They said Gomez was declared dead...
KOLD-TV
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the...
Tucson police investigating officer-involved shooting
The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. According to TPD on January 14, 2023, just before midnight officers went to an apartment complex at 801 South Prudence Road.
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
Police: Man dies in Friday shooting near Bilby Road, Nogales Highway
Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene.
One dead in Monday evening crash near Pima, Craycroft
Tucson police say one person has died after a crash near the intersection of Pima St. and Craycroft Rd.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
KGUN 9
Three people, two dogs rescued near Prince and I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday. The Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road was closed due to unsafe yard conditions caused by rain. The center will reopen when conditions improve. 7:50 a.m. Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police have released more information about an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, Jan. 12. According to police, the victim has been identified as 82-year-old Janet Johnson and the suspect has been identified as 78-year-old Mark Johnson. Police say Mark Johnson shot his wife, called...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded. TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night....
Police: Armed, dangerous murder suspect on the loose
Police say 24-year-old Trevontea Howard Brown shot and killed 23-year-old Harrison Weber near Park and University on April. Brown is also connected to another shooting near Park Avenue and 2nd Street.
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. The post Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson appeared first on KYMA.
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
ABC 15 News
Owner gets 7.5 years in prison for dealing fentanyl out of Tucson food truck
TUCSON, AZ — A local food truck vendor is serving seven and a half years in prison for selling fentanyl out of his food truck. Court records reveal police ran surveillance on Jose Nunley Sr. and his son Joshua Martin Nunley in October 2021. Jose Nunley has since pleaded...
I-10 reopens after disabled vehicle cleared
Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle. The road was reopened shortly after.
