OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO