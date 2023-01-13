ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

FOX8 News

NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as rain moves into the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Morning/midday showers. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Because of this, overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Drying out this afternoon after morning rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, though it won’t rain all day long. Rain will drift across the region from west to east this morning. The rain looks spotty and generally light before moving out this afternoon allowing for clouds to perhaps break for some sunshine, especially in neighborhoods north/west of Charlotte. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
MARION, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say. Updated: 17 minutes ago. The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Temperatures warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold snap will be short-lived. Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday. • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rowancountyweather.com

A look ahead to the end of January

Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. There is no question the start of the year was definitely one of the hottest starts to any year on record. Temperatures over the past week have been a little closer to average for this time of year. As we look ahead to the next few weeks temperatures will be above average.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

