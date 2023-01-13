Read full article on original website
Related
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
WBTV
First Alert Weather from Tuesday night until Wednesday for scattered showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As one wave of rain moves out of our area, we’re tracking a second round that will impact us on Thursday. Behind the Thursday system, temperatures will cool down and we’ll briefly dry out and get some sunshine before rain chances return on Sunday.
WBTV
Threat of widespread rainfall prompts First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rainfall and some areas of patchy fog will impact our Tuesday morning commute. We’ll get a break from the rain on Wednesday before a few more waves of rain impact our area for the end of the week into the week. First Alert Weather...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday in Gaston County
STANLEY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed that Thursday’s storms brought a small tornado to Gaston County. A line of severe storms swept across the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds, along with a tornado warning that lasted a little under an hour. But...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as rain moves into the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Morning/midday showers. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Because of this, overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.
WBTV
Drying out this afternoon after morning rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, though it won’t rain all day long. Rain will drift across the region from west to east this morning. The rain looks spotty and generally light before moving out this afternoon allowing for clouds to perhaps break for some sunshine, especially in neighborhoods north/west of Charlotte. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say. Updated: 17 minutes ago. The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
WBTV
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Crews were called to the fire on Grafton Place shortly before 4:30 a.m. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year. Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district.
WBTV
Temperatures warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold snap will be short-lived. Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday. • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain...
WBTV
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte. Updated: 35 minutes ago. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.
rowancountyweather.com
A look ahead to the end of January
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. There is no question the start of the year was definitely one of the hottest starts to any year on record. Temperatures over the past week have been a little closer to average for this time of year. As we look ahead to the next few weeks temperatures will be above average.
WBTV
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
North Carolina animal rescue ‘desperately’ needs help after storm leaves up to $20,000 in damage
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail […]
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
WBTV
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the evening. The incident happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Medic said no patients were transported from the crash. More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News...
Comments / 0