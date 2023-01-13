ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen, Unknown Man Found Shot In Vehicle On Baltimore Street

A teen is recovering and an unknown man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say.

Baltimore police say the unknown man was found unresponsive next to a 17-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot graze to the head inside of the vehicle located in the unit block of Caton Avenue on Friday, Jan. 13 shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital where the unknown man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

