BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Blandford Fire Department has new protective gear, thanks to Western Mass News viewers who donated to the Hero Fund USA telethon. “These new hoods are carbon fiber based. They stop those particulates to getting through and getting in our throat area, increasing our cancer risks. The problem is with new technologies, it comes at an additional cost,” said Blandford Fire Chief Dave Mottor.

BLANDFORD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO