Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents
An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
Blandford firefighters receive new protective gear thanks to Hero Fund USA
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Blandford Fire Department has new protective gear, thanks to Western Mass News viewers who donated to the Hero Fund USA telethon. “These new hoods are carbon fiber based. They stop those particulates to getting through and getting in our throat area, increasing our cancer risks. The problem is with new technologies, it comes at an additional cost,” said Blandford Fire Chief Dave Mottor.
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,
Monday night news update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
Westfield Police continuing investigation into theft, burning of gay pride flag
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are searching for suspects caught on-camera tearing down a gay pride flag. Take a look at these photos from early Monday morning of two suspects tearing down an LGBTQ pride flag and a third one in the background recording. In a post on Facebook,...
Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
Springfield marijuana dispensaries provide progress report to city councilors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The three marijuana businesses currently operating in Springfield were in the spotlight Tuesday as city councilors get a progress report and a look ahead to the future. “The market, from what I understand, that it has been starting to change…that the whole sale price of cannabis...
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
