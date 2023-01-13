ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents

An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College

Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Blandford firefighters receive new protective gear thanks to Hero Fund USA

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Blandford Fire Department has new protective gear, thanks to Western Mass News viewers who donated to the Hero Fund USA telethon. “These new hoods are carbon fiber based. They stop those particulates to getting through and getting in our throat area, increasing our cancer risks. The problem is with new technologies, it comes at an additional cost,” said Blandford Fire Chief Dave Mottor.
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA

