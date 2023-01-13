NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.

