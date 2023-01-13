ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

WLUC

NMU recognizes MLK Day through service projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University spent the day recognizing MLK’s legacy through service projects Monday afternoon. Members of NMU’s Black Student Union (BSU) decorated cookies for the D.J. Jacobetti home for veterans. The project was just one at NMU’s Day of Service Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Paws 4 Care offers in-house pet care for senior communities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is offering a program for in-house care for pets in senior communities. Paws 4 Care brings routine pet care for those that may not be able to leave the house. The service is not just grooming, Paws 4 Care provides assistance in blood drawing and fluid intake for pets.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Children Museum to host 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will host its 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser this weekend. The event will feature culinary delicacies from the Marquette area’s most talented chefs. There will also be a selection of wines, and craft beer from the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and live music.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of waiting, Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. It is between the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, as restitution for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. “The outcome is good, I...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP

Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
MARQUETTE, MI

