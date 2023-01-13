Read full article on original website
Iron Mountain elementary school kicks off ‘Read-A-Thon’ campaign
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - North Elementary School students are nose deep in reading. Tuesday was day two of the school’s new “Read-A-Thon” campaign. Its goal is to encourage students to read while asking for donations from parents for a new feature at the school. “With the...
NMU recognizes MLK Day through service projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University spent the day recognizing MLK’s legacy through service projects Monday afternoon. Members of NMU’s Black Student Union (BSU) decorated cookies for the D.J. Jacobetti home for veterans. The project was just one at NMU’s Day of Service Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal...
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to host food safety training course
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) will offer food safety training next month. The “manager certification course” is a requirement in most licensed food establishments. The health department will offer the course for any professionals interested. The course caps at 20 students. Six have...
Paws 4 Care offers in-house pet care for senior communities
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is offering a program for in-house care for pets in senior communities. Paws 4 Care brings routine pet care for those that may not be able to leave the house. The service is not just grooming, Paws 4 Care provides assistance in blood drawing and fluid intake for pets.
UP Children Museum to host 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will host its 20th annual Culinary Journey fundraiser this weekend. The event will feature culinary delicacies from the Marquette area’s most talented chefs. There will also be a selection of wines, and craft beer from the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and live music.
Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of waiting, Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. It is between the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, as restitution for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. “The outcome is good, I...
Marquette County Road Commission Manager to retire after more than 20 years
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For nearly 25 years, Jim Iwanicki has been the Engineer Manager at the Marquette County Road Commission. Over the years Iwanicki said he’s seen a lot of change and almost all of it has been positive. “When I started out here I would say we...
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season. UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your...
Gladstone students aim to make Chevy S-10 sustainable using alternative fuels, fluids
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man is helping students in Gladstone get a hands-on automotive education. Over the next few months, students in the auto shop class at Gladstone High School will be converting a Chevy S-10 into a vehicle that is completely bio-based and will run off of soy-based fuel and fluids.
3 years in the making: UP native releases musical album mixed on Isle Royale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ceramics artist by day, musician by night; Niikah Hatfield has released her second studio album, three years in the making. ‘Ether and Bone’ is available on all major streaming platforms. Hatfield performs two of her original songs for Upper Michigan Today... But first, stories of...
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP
Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
