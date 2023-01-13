ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax season gets started in Sun City

That time of year has rolled around again — getting those returns to the Internal Revenue Service.

The AARP Tax-Aide program at Sun City Community Assistance Network will get underway Wednesday, Feb. 1 as a cadre of volunteers will begin preparing residents’ tax returns free of charge. The service will run through Monday, April 15.

Participants must make an appointment to have their returns prepared. There is still time to get an appointment, as long as slots are available.

“They are filling up fast,” said Jim Graff, AARP Tax-Aide coordinator.

To make an appointment, call Sun City CAN at 623-933-7530, go to the office at 10195 W. Coggins Drive or on the website at suncitycan.org.

The program will be a “drop-off” format, meaning clients will leave their documents at Sun City CAN after a brief consultation. When the return is prepared, clients will be called back to review and sign the documents before they are filed.

Tax preparers are all volunteers, but are training on the must current IRS software and rules. Graff said training was going faster this year than in the past.

“That could be that we have more experienced volunteers or the other end of the spectrum so they don’t ask many questions,” Graff said.

He added the support staff will be better organized this year. However, there is a need for more greeters. To volunteer, call Sun City CAN.

