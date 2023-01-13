Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amidst her extended break from Good Morning America, Amy Robach has been spotted with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. According to Entertainment Tonight, Robach was seen with Shue in New York City on Friday. As the publication noted, this marked the first time that they were seen together since the news of Robach's alleged affair with her GMA co-host T.J. Holmes went public.
Popculture
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dies at 83
Al Brown, a U.S. Air Force veteran who turned to acting later in life and gave an acclaimed performance in The Wire as Col. Stan Valchek, died on Friday. He was 83. Brown's daughter, Jenny, told TMZ Brown died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Brown died on Friday in...
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Making Steamy Changes Ahead of NBC Move
Magnum P.I. is making some changes for the shift from CBS to NBC, the cast and crew teased on Sunday. The new trailer features a shower scene with Magnum and Higgins, which is just a taste of the "sexier" new tone. The first four seasons of the new Magnum P.I. aired on CBS, but NBC said "Aloha" to the residents of Robin Masters' estate for the 20-episode fifth season.
Popculture
Netflix Canceled 5 Shows Already in 2023
What is going on over on Netflix? The streaming service has announced five cancellations in 2023, and we're only just over two weeks into the year. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count the shows that Netflix has previously revealed to be ending, like Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane. Among...
Popculture
'American Idol' Alum CJ Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris has died, his family said Monday. The 31-year-old musician, who made it to the top 6 of the singing competition on Season 13 in 2014, suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama, a family member told TMZ. He reportedly was taken to a hospital via ambulance but did not survive.
Popculture
'Warrior Nun' Fans Bombard Netflix With Demands to Reverse Cancellation
The Netflix original series Warrior Nun has some die-hard fans, and they descended on social media in full force this weekend upon hearing that the show was canceled. The fandom adopted an alarming catchphrase that was trending on Twitter on Monday – "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE." They feel that the streamer has made a grave error by canceling Warrior Nun.
Popculture
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spin-off series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Popculture
Netflix Drops First Episode of New Show for Free on YouTube
A new Netflix original series is still three weeks away from premiering, but you can get a sneak peek at the first episode for free now. My Dad the Bounty Hunter is slated for release on Thursday, Feb. 9 on Netflix, but the first episode just dropped without warning on YouTube. This move might be the key to Netflix enticing some new young viewers.
Popculture
Kelsea Ballerini Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Outer Banks' Star
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes stroked dating speculation after Stokes published a photo of the two at the National College Football Championship game. The "Legends" singer was also seen cozying up to Stokes in a group photo from the game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9. Ballerini, 29, was previously married to guitarist Morgan Evans from December 2017 to November 2022.
Popculture
New HBO Series Breaks Ratings Record With Premiere Episode
It looks like HBO has another hit on its hands with The Last of Us. The video game adaptation drew 4.7 million viewers when it premiered on Sunday night, making it the second-biggest TV premiere since 2010 for the cable network. So far, critical reception for the pilot episode has lived up to those views as well.
Popculture
'DWTS' Alum Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce
Cheryl Burke has officially been awarded full custody of her dog Ysabella after a contentious legal battle with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to Instagram Monday to reveal her legal win, sharing photos with her dog to celebrate the good news. "Officially a FULL...
Popculture
'Mayfair Witches': Annabeth Gish Talks 'Tragic' End to Deirdre (Exclusive)
The second episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premiered on AMC on Sunday and featured a shocking moment. The end of the episode saw Deirdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish) die in an elevator as she was looking to reunite with her daughter Rowan (Alexandra Daddario). Now the question heading into Episode 3 is who killed Deidre and why? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Gish who explained her reaction when she read that her character was going to die.
Popculture
Robert Downey Jr. Looks Unrecognizable With Curly, Balding Hair for New Show 'The Sympathizer'
Robert Downey Jr. recently began work on his new series The Sympathizer, which has required him to look nothing like Iron Man. Downey looked unrecognizable with red hair and red eyebrows at the series' Los Angeles set last week. The Sympathizer is based on the 2015 historical novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Popculture
Cardi B Reveals How Offset 'Fought' for Their Marriage After She Filed for Divorce
Cardi B filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset in September 2020, but the case was dropped two months later. During that time, Offset "fought" for their marriage and family, Cardi revealed in the first episode of The Jason Lee Show. Cardi, 30, and Offset, 31, married in 2017 and are parents to daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker Deals With Another Frustrating Tesla Malfunction
Today show star Al Roker ans his wife Debra Robert had a very frustrating Tesla malfunction back in November, and now they're dealing with another one. Page Six reports that, on Sunday, the couple was brunching with friends at Marks on Madison. However, when they went to leave after eating, the doors to their Tesla Model X would not close.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker Marks Special Moment in Recovery Journey
Al Roker is, thankfully, on the mend following some serious health issues that he experienced at the end of 2022. Not only did he return to his Today show roots, but he's also been well enough to hit the town with his wife, Deborah Roberts. On Instagram, Roberts shared how she and Roker went on their "first major outing in a while" to see the revival of Death of a Salesman.
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
Popculture
Every TV Show and Movie Leaving Netflix This Week (January 16)
A fresh slate of content is rolling out on Netflix this week. Now half-way through the month, the streamer is putting a major dent in its list of incoming titles for January 2023, with 14 new additions set to stocked in the Netflix streaming library. Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, this week's additions not only include things like the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Season 2 of Bake Squad, but also what could be one of Netflix's biggest and most anticipated titles of the year, That '90s Show, the streamer's That '70s Show revival.
Comments / 0