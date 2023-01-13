ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies best bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, 9-13 away) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, 19-3 home), who are tied with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Have the Guardians locked in their roster for 2023 with final arbitration-eligible pieces? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland’s front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it’s a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday

In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad.  The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game.  Early in the third quarter ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins rips play calling, sounds off following playoff loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn’t holding back on his frustration from Sunday’s wild card game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Dobbins had a solid performance with 62 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry to go with a touchdown catch, that wasn’t enough to soothe his anger on the turning point in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati.
BALTIMORE, MD
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Michigan basketball has an 'in' with 'legit' frosh point guard — he's strength coach Jon Sanderson's son

Michigan strength coach Jon Sanderson has been one of the program’s silent MVPs since joining the program under John Beilein, considered one of the best in the country at his profession. As many know, Sanderson was also an outstanding player, starting at Ohio State on the 1998-99 Final Four team and finishing his career at Ohio University.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

