Have the Guardians locked in their roster for 2023 with final arbitration-eligible pieces? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland’s front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it’s a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins rips play calling, sounds off following playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn’t holding back on his frustration from Sunday’s wild card game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Dobbins had a solid performance with 62 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry to go with a touchdown catch, that wasn’t enough to soothe his anger on the turning point in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Michigan basketball has an 'in' with 'legit' frosh point guard — he's strength coach Jon Sanderson's son
Michigan strength coach Jon Sanderson has been one of the program’s silent MVPs since joining the program under John Beilein, considered one of the best in the country at his profession. As many know, Sanderson was also an outstanding player, starting at Ohio State on the 1998-99 Final Four team and finishing his career at Ohio University.
Behind the numbers of the Cavaliers’ fourth-quarter comeback vs. the Pelicans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ve seen this before. For the ninth time this season, the Cavaliers hunkered down in the fourth quarter, eventually riding the hot hand of Darius Garland to surge past the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103, in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jim Schwartz, new Browns defensive coordinator: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have officially hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Prior to Cleveland, Schwartz anchored top defensive units in Tennessee and Philadelphia, helping create a Super Bowl winning defense with the Eagles in 2017. But what do the numbers tell us?. Here’s a closer look...
The heartbeat of athletic safety: Lessons learned from Damar Hamlin’s Monday Night Football collapse: Mike Weller
CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Ever since Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, many people across the United States have been glued to the news cycle to see the updates and eventual outcome of Hamlin’s condition.
Browns hire hard-nosed Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in part to to bring discipline to the unit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, hired Tuesday from a pool of four candidates, undoubtedly had some choice words regarding the defense’s discipline problems in 2022 during his interview last week. And some of them might’ve begun with an F. “That’s kind of on...
Cleveland Cavaliers head to Memphis for one-game road trip: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers head out for a one-game roadtrip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, who are battling Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Grizz are lead by super star point guard Ja Morant who can throw down dunks with the best...
