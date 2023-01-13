Live Updates: Bear Creek expected to rise Monday, Merced County included in federal relief

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
Under financial strain, the lone hospital in this Central Valley county closed its doors this month. Legislators and industry officials say other hospitals across the state may suffer the same fate.
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Here’s how Merced was hit by an ‘insane amount’ of flood water and what happens now
The City Council received an overview of how the devastating flood unfolded.
January already one of the wettest in history for Merced County, weather service says
Meanwhile, recovery efforts continue after rainstorms pounded the region, flooding several residential areas
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents
RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
Government Technology
Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime
(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City
22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
mercedcountytimes.com
Auxiliary Airfields, and the Origins of Castle AFB
In 1940, the U.S. Army was looking for a location to build a 30,000 per year basic pilot training base. A group of Merced citizens got together to encourage the Army to build in the Merced area. The citizens were able to gather some money to purchase a site for the base and lease the land back to the Army for $1 per year.
Sheriff lifts final evacuation orders in Merced County due to storm, flooding
Merced County residents still advised to use caution when traveling.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
DUI checkpoint being conducted in Modesto on Friday
(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday. – Above video: Double fatal collision began as robbery “DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department wrote in a news release. “The primary […]
GV Wire
Valley Drug Trafficking Goes ‘From Bad to Worse.’ Leaders Vow Crackdown on Fentanyl Crisis.
With more than 150 people dying daily in America from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, Central Valley leaders are stepping up efforts to put fentanyl traffickers behind bars. At a news conference Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Fresno, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said that over the last 20...
‘He had a love for the soil.’ Valley farming visionary, innovator Joe Marchini mourned
His J. Marchini Farms became one of the leading radicchio producers in the world.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
ABOUT
Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.https://www.mercedsunstar.com/
