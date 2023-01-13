Camaraderie and reminiscence lay at the center of the Bruins’ Senior Day. Amid challenging weather conditions over the weekend at Spieker Aquatics Center, UCLA swim and dive (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) swept every event in a dual meet against Denver (4-6), with a fourth place in the 3-meter, a fifth place in the 1-meter and a fourth-place showing in the team event at the Bruin Diving Invitational. On an emotional day for UCLA’s graduating athletes, UCLA won every swim event and picked up second place in five out of 14 events as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO