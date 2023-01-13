ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA swim and dive makes strong showing on team’s senior day

Camaraderie and reminiscence lay at the center of the Bruins’ Senior Day. Amid challenging weather conditions over the weekend at Spieker Aquatics Center, UCLA swim and dive (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) swept every event in a dual meet against Denver (4-6), with a fourth place in the 3-meter, a fifth place in the 1-meter and a fourth-place showing in the team event at the Bruin Diving Invitational. On an emotional day for UCLA’s graduating athletes, UCLA won every swim event and picked up second place in five out of 14 events as well.
UCLA women’s basketball grabs comeback victory against Cal

This post was updated Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. At the end of the first quarter, the Bruins were trailing by 10 after turning the ball over seven times. But the blue and gold tied the game three times throughout the contest and forced four lead changes of their own to keep themselves in the game.
UCLA men’s volleyball claims victory over Princeton’s trash-talking Tigers

Amidst squeaks and shouts on the court, everyone could hear the Tigers’ bench. Their presence reverberated throughout the John Wooden Center – a gymnasium smaller than the Bruins’ usual home venue in Pauley Pavilion. They recited memes, choreographed sarcastic reactions and constantly applauded themselves. They all roared...
