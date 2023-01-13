Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Tom Brady had a rough night as the Cowboys simply dominated the game from start to finish. Brady looked frustrated all night. Whether it was on the field after plays didn’t go his way, or when […] The post Tom Brady’s parting message sparks retirement, Buccaneers exit talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night. After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made […] The post Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Andrew Thomas sound off on ‘challenge’ of blocking Eagles’ historic defensive line
The New York Giants have a lot to prepare for as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. One of the biggest areas of focus has to be in the trenches, where Philly boats a lot of talent. The Eagles have a great defense highlighted by a great defensive line. Coach Brian Daboll […] The post Giants’ Brian Daboll, Andrew Thomas sound off on ‘challenge’ of blocking Eagles’ historic defensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did all that he could, but the superstar just couldn’t get healthy enough for his team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Tyler Huntley stepping in instead. Since Lamar only had a PCL sprain in his knee yet missed the final six games, it had many fans […] The post Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia in danger of losing OC Todd Monken to NFL
Todd Monken, offensive coordinator for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs football program, could potentially be on his way out. Monken, 56, is generating interest from NFL teams, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Todd Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, so the NFL is nothing new to […] The post Georgia in danger of losing OC Todd Monken to NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Gage carted off the field after taking scary hit vs Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered what appeared to be a scary upper-body injury late in regulation of Monday night’s NFL playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage was carted off the field as play resumed shortly after. Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright […] The post Russell Gage carted off the field after taking scary hit vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
