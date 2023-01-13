Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California FAST-MOVING COLD STORM LIKELY THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING A quick-moving cold storm will impact the Sierra Nevada and western Nevada this evening through Thursday morning, bringing travel disruptions to the Thursday morning commute. A quieter period looks likely for this weekend. * WESTERN NEVADA: Light snowfall is possible tonight, which could generate commute headaches Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, with up to 3 inches possible above 5000 feet and in northern Washoe County. * SIERRA NEVADA: Light to moderate snowfall is expected this evening into Thursday morning, creating travel issues, especially at passes above 7000 feet. Generally 3 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible across northeast California (mainly west of US-395) and the northern Sierra Nevada below 7000 feet. Above 7000 feet in the northern Sierra Nevada, 6 to 12 inches are possible. Farther south into Mono County, 1 to 5 inches of snowfall will be possible west of US-395, with 6 to 8" along the Sierra crest. Strong west-southwest wind gusts to 90 mph are probable along ridges across the Sierra Nevada, generating impacts to backcountry recreation and aviation interests. Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning in western Nevada. Leave early and take your time. Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc. For the latest road conditions, check with NDOT and Caltrans.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches below 3000 feet, up to 12 inches over the higher peaks. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County County. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will be around 1500 to 2000 feet, and accumulating snow will be possible on Interstate 5 north of Shasta Lake.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with 15 to 20 inches over the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 3000 to 4000 feet.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
