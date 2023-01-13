Read full article on original website
Richard DeMott
4d ago
All a matter of opinion because each and every dog is intelligent in its own special way.
Reply
6
Related
NBC26
Dog breeds put through intelligence tests. How did they fare?
How smart is your dog? Scientists in Finland sought an answer. They put more than 13 breeds through 10 different intelligence tests. They measured cognitive traits and behavior in more than 1,000 dogs in the study. The golden retriever is the most friendly when greeting an unfamiliar person, according to...
petguide.com
Study Proposes Smartest Dog Breed And You May Be Surprised
A new study has found that the Belgian Malinois sits at the top of the intelligent pack when it comes to dog breeds. Researchers from The University of Helsinki assessed 1,000 dogs of 13 various breeds. They assigned seven cognitive and three behavioral tasks to the dogs. The tasks assessed everything from independence, quickness to head to a human for help, ability to read human gestures, and problem-solving to get food rewards.
The Smartest Dog Breeds Were Pitted Against Each Other. One Came Out on Top
Research suggests there is some heritable component of cognitive characteristics in dogs, which could have important implications for understanding the capabilities of different breeds.
KXLY
Which dog breeds are the least obedient?
When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
Ranking the 63 smartest dog breeds
Stacker counts down the most intelligent pups based on research published by Stanley Coren in his 2006 "The Intelligence of Dogs."
petguide.com
Top 10 Clingy Dog Breeds
Just call them Velcro dogs! Here's a list of 10 clingy dog breeds that will never want to leave your side. While one could argue that most dogs like to hang out with their family and that all love nothing more than following their favorite peeps around throughout the day, some breeds are a little more resolute in their need to stay close. Sometimes referred to as “Velcro” dogs – no explanation needed there – these determined little pooches don’t just want your undivided attention, they demand it.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Futurism
Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Tasting Table
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Comments / 7