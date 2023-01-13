Read full article on original website
West Chester University Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
16-Year-Old Collegeville Student Co-Founds National Political Analytics Firm
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics. Wakisha Bailey covered their solution for CBS Philadelphia.
CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
Montgomery County Community College’s ‘Racism in America’ Series Return Targets Race, Class, and Gender Oppression
Montgomery County Community College and its Arts and Culture office announce the return of the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice Series presentation “Racism in America,” for its third season.
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
Stepping into a world of service: Pennsylvania elected officials volunteer at Philly nonprofit in honor of MLK weekend
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis traded their suits for aprons Sunday to lend a hand at Vetri Community Partnership’s day of service on Spring Garden and N. 10th Streets.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Montgomery County, PA
When it comes to the best cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania, residents have many different opinions. Some say the cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are the best, while others swear they can only be found in certain towns. Where to Find The Best Cheesesteaks in Montco Pennsylvania. Regardless of your preference, Montgomery County, PA,...
Hr Morning
Is teacher eligible for unemployment? He was fired for calling students ‘idiots’
Finding a school district failed to prove a fired teacher committed willful misconduct, a Pennsylvania court affirmed a ruling that determined the teacher was not ineligible for unemployment compensation (UC). The school district in this case had an employee code of conduct that, among other things, prohibited inappropriate comments to...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Senate fails to hold ‘woke’ Philadelphia DA accountable, postpones impeachment trial indefinitely
Philadelphia has endured the worst violent crime wave in the city’s long and storied 340-year history. More than 1500 people have been murdered since 2020, and there doesn’t appear to be any end to the bloodshed anytime soon. The city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, implemented criminal justice reform policies that have contributed to the surge in violence. Late last year, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach the radical left-wing DA. The trial was set to begin on Jan. 18.
Ken Lawrence, Jr., Departing Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: ‘Four More Years Is Too Long’
Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr., has announced he will not seek another term. Kevin Tierney carried the news of his decision in More Than the Curve. Lawrence’s withdrawal comes just days after fellow commissioner Valerie Arkoosh was chosen by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro to serve in his Harrisburg administration.
Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech
Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
MCCC Receives $100,000 in Federal Funding to Help Launch its Early College Academy Pilot Program
Montgomery County Community College will kick-off the new year with funding to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits while still in high school. The Montco Early College Academy recently received federal funding in the amount of $100,000 through Congresswoman Madeleine Dean’s fiscal year 2023 request for community projects.
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state.
After 50 Years of Helping Her Fellow Residents, Executive Director of Doylestown Health Clinic to Retire
The director has devoted decades to helping local residents in their health journeys. A leader in the Bucks County health and wellness community has announced her retirement after decades of helping others. Michele Haddon wrote about the figure for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sally Fabian-Oresic, the executive director of...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia delays its lottery for special-admissions schools
Students and their families waiting to learn whether or not they had been selected into one of Philadelphia's special admission schools were notified that the school district had postponed its lottery process. A letter was sent to families on Thursday noting that it has taken longer than expected to go...
Gov. Josh Shapiro Takes Oath on ‘Hershman Bible,’ WWII Artifact from His Elkins Park Synagogue
Gov. Josh Shapiro took his oath of office today, becoming the commonwealth’s 48th governor. The swearing-in ceremony included the use of a historic Bible with a long-ago connection to Shapiro’s hometown place of worship, Beth Shalom Synagogue, Elkins Park.
Lower Merion Officer legally tased Black driver but did not act to department standards, say police
A Lower Merion police officer who used a Taser on a driver during a traffic stop acted legally but not up to the standards of the township’s police department, according to an internal review of the incident.
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
