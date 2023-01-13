ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Montgomery County, PA

When it comes to the best cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania, residents have many different opinions. Some say the cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are the best, while others swear they can only be found in certain towns. Where to Find The Best Cheesesteaks in Montco Pennsylvania. Regardless of your preference, Montgomery County, PA,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania Senate fails to hold ‘woke’ Philadelphia DA accountable, postpones impeachment trial indefinitely

Philadelphia has endured the worst violent crime wave in the city’s long and storied 340-year history. More than 1500 people have been murdered since 2020, and there doesn’t appear to be any end to the bloodshed anytime soon. The city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, implemented criminal justice reform policies that have contributed to the surge in violence. Late last year, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach the radical left-wing DA. The trial was set to begin on Jan. 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Receives $100,000 in Federal Funding to Help Launch its Early College Academy Pilot Program

Montgomery County Community College will kick-off the new year with funding to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits while still in high school. The Montco Early College Academy recently received federal funding in the amount of $100,000 through Congresswoman Madeleine Dean’s fiscal year 2023 request for community projects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
