FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
oakpark.com
Big Week | January 18-25
Trailside Museum of Natural History, Friday, Jan. 20, 1 – 3 p.m. Sketch and paint a black-capped chickadee. For beginners and experienced artists. Ages 13 & up, $5. Materials provided. 708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov, 738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest. Idea Box: MLK Lorraine Motel Memorial Window Exhibit. Through Jan. 31, Oak...
oakpark.com
Changing young West Side lives
Although he took a detour from an initial plan to become a doctor, Adam Alonso is saving, or at least changing, lives nonetheless. As CEO of BUILD, a West Side nonprofit focused on gang intervention, violence prevention and youth development, Alonso and his team serve more than 2,500 vulnerable youth every year. His work was recently recognized by the inaugural Chicago Bears Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, through Bears Care, a program that has partnered with BUILD since 2012.
oakpark.com
Oak Park Library debuts young men’s mentorship program
Local nonprofit Your Passion1st has partnered with the Oak Park Public Library for a new young men’s mentorship program that focuses on confidence building and workforce readiness. “The goal is really just to inspire them to overcome any adversity that they have in their life and empower them to...
oakpark.com
Geothermal installation costs at OPRF will slow conversion plans
Oak Park and River Forest High School’s move to geothermal heat has hit a snag and will likely be delayed. After bids for installing a horizontal geothermal system underneath the fields just west of the high school came in 37 percent higher than projected the OPRF administration is recommending, and the school board seemed inclined to agree, that the school board reject the bids at their Jan 26 meeting and instead shift to a phased in switch to geothermal starting in 2024, rather than installing geothermal this summer as had been planned.
oakpark.com
OPRF board raises bar for in-person meeting attendance
From now on members of the Oak Park and River Forest District 200 Board of Education will be expected to attend school board meetings in person unless they have a good reason not to. Remote attendance at meetings became the norm in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and...
oakpark.com
Students put hope into action
The 19th Century Charitable Association has a long history of providing scholarships to local students at Oak Park and River Forest High School. The resilience of Gen Z has been salient through the past few years. As we are coming out of this and moving toward rebuilding our futures, emotions, and even our confidence, there are lights at the end of the tunnel.
oakpark.com
Police reports: Stranger kicks open apartment door
An unknown person kicked open the door to an Oak Park resident’s apartment unit around 4:41 a.m., Jan. 10, in the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue. The stranger was heard shouting, according to Oak Park police, before fleeing the scene. The damage to the door is estimated at...
oakpark.com
Racial equity requires sustained political will
In recent weeks the Committee for Equity and Excellence in Education (CEEE) and others have called on District 200 to conduct a faithful racial equity evaluation of Project 2 of the Imagine improvement plan focused on rebuilding the physical education and athletic departments, gyms, and swimming pools — a project whose final cost members of the D200 Community Finance Committee in November predicted will exceed $125 million.
oakpark.com
Young River Forest actor stars in ‘Big Fish’ musical
One River Forest 13-year-old is making a big splash in the theater world. William Daly will be performing alongside Broadway stars as Young Will in the Marriott Theatre production of the musical Big Fish. Based on the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions, and its...
oakpark.com
Sports roundup: OPRF swimmers splash to title at RBHS Invite
The Oak Park and River Forest High School boys swimming and diving team won the Riverside-Brookfield High School Invitational on Jan. 14 with 247 points. St. Ignatius was second with 225 points and Oswego East third with 220. The Huskies were victorious in three individual events and one relay. Lars...
oakpark.com
OPRF, Fenwick wrestlers face off for first time since 2010
For the first time since 2010, the Oak Park and River Forest and Fenwick High School wrestling teams faced off on the mat Jan. 14 before a large and enthusiastic crowd at the OPRF fieldhouse. The Village Cup, which goes to the winner of the match, was not awarded as...
