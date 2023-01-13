Oak Park and River Forest High School’s move to geothermal heat has hit a snag and will likely be delayed. After bids for installing a horizontal geothermal system underneath the fields just west of the high school came in 37 percent higher than projected the OPRF administration is recommending, and the school board seemed inclined to agree, that the school board reject the bids at their Jan 26 meeting and instead shift to a phased in switch to geothermal starting in 2024, rather than installing geothermal this summer as had been planned.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO