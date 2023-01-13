ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Kentucky police give tips to prevent online child extortion

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdsfS_0kE7ke3X00

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Police Department is sharing tips to help keep children and teens safe online.

The PPD says they have seen a recent increase in internet crimes against children, which often begin with texting or messaging through phones and other electronic devices.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

According to police, a common scenario is that the juvenile meets a “friend” online and over the course of conversation, the “friend” then requests explicit photos or videos from the juveniles. If the juvenile complies and sends the photos, police say some of these criminals may threaten to send the photos to the juvenile’s friends list if they do not pay a certain amount.

The PPD also says while investigating this type of scenario, they have often found the crimes are perpetrated by a “crime group located in the Ivory Coast.” Because of this, the police department says educating the public about the dangers is their current best defense to protect juveniles from online predators.

West Virginia man pleads guilty to child porn charge after trying to print images at St. Albans pharmacy

To help parents and their children understand the dangers and learn more about how to stay safe online the PPD has posted links to informative resources on it’s Facebook page.

The Bluegrass State also has its own branch of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate alleged instances of cyber enticement, child sexual abuse material and similar crimes. The KYICAC Task Force is comprised of more than 26 law enforcement agencies from the local, state and federal levels. The task force uses forensic and investigative components, offers training and technical assistance as well as victim services and prevention and community education.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Martin Luther King Jr memorial march in Ashland that was organized by the Boyd and Greenup counties’ NAACP was held Monday. Participants started at the Ashland Transportation Center and ended the march at the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration event took place right before at the Ashland Transportation Center. During […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia mall hosts 1st annual health and wellness event

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Mall in West Virginia hosted its first annual Family Health and Wellness Fair Saturday in collaboration with HD Media. The event included free educational resources, exercise demonstrations, and health screenings for people in the community. There was a table for people to get their flu and COVID-19 shots, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy